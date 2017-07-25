

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $142.23 million, or $1.76 per share. This was up from $129.00 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $558.25 million. This was up from $536.56 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $142.23 Mln. vs. $129.00 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.76 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q2): $558.25 Mln vs. $536.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX