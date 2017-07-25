Payment of dividend in shares or cash

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of the Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) shareholders, chaired by M. François Hériard Dubreuil, was held on 25 July 2017 in Paris, France.

The Meeting approved the financial statements for the 2016/17 financial year and set the overall dividend at €1.65 per share. The Meeting decided to grant every shareholder the option of receiving payment of the dividend in cash or in shares for the entire dividend paid.

The dividend coupon will be detached on 1 August 2017 and the dividend will be payable from 4 September 2017. Shareholders wishing to opt for the payment of the dividend in shares will have the period from 1 August 2017 to 25 August 2017, inclusive, to submit a request to their financial intermediary. All shareholders who do not exercise their option by 25 August 2017 by 17:00 (CET) at the latest, will only receive their dividend in cash, from 4 September 2017.

The issue price of the new share will be €89.93.

If a shareholder's net dividend entitlement does not correspond to an exact number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the immediately higher number of shares by paying, on the day they exercise their option, the difference in cash or receive the immediate lower number of shares, together with the balance in cash.

The new shares will be subject to the provisions of the law and the bylaws and will be effective from 1 April 2017, the start of the current financial year. They will be delivered in nominative or bearer form, at the option of the shareholder. Shareholders will receive from the financial intermediary where their shares are recorded, an instruction request which they must complete, sign and return.

A request will be made to admit the new shares to trading on the Euronext Stock Exchange, Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005748/en/

Contacts:

Rémy Cointreau

Laetitia Delaye: +33 1 44 13 45 25