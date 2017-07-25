

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) announced the company now expects its 2017 adjusted EPS excluding amortization to be in the range of $5.62 to $5.72, up from its prior guidance range of $5.45 to $5.60. Revenues are now targeted to be in a range of $7.69 billion to $7.74 billion, an increase from prior outlook range of $7.64 billion to $7.72 billion.



For 2017, the company's cash provided by operations are now expected to be approximately $1.2 billion, compared to prior outlook of approximately $1.1 billion.



Second quarter EPS was $1.37, flat on a reported basis from 2016; and $1.55 on an adjusted basis excluding amortization, up 15.7% from 2016. Second quarter revenues were $1.94 billion, up 1.9% on a reported basis and up 2.3% on an equivalent basis versus 2016.



