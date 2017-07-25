

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is poised for a higher opening on Tuesday. The initial trading in the U.S. Futures Index reflects the mood of the market ahead of the FOMC meeting. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading higher. House Price Index is keenly watched by the market.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 27 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 1.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 23.05 or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 6,410.81, the Dow fell 66.90 points or 0.3 percent to 21,513.17 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.63 points or 0.1 percent to 2,469.91.



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee meeting will begin on Tuesday. The committee usually meets eight times a year to determine the near term direction of monetary policy.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be released at 8.55 am ET. The store sales were up 2 percent in the previous week.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for May will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of growth of 0.6 percent compared to 0.7 percent in the prior month.



S&P Corelogic Case-Schiller HPI for May is expected at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, in line with analysts estimates.



The Consumer Confidence data for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline to 117.00 from 118.9 in June.



Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for July will be announced at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 8, compared to 7 last month.



State Street Investor Confidence Index for July is expected at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the investor confidence was 101.00.



Two - year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), an international tobacco company, said it is investing about 490 million euros to transform its cigarette production factory in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, into a high-tech facility to manufacture HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS. While the investment is expected to create about 300 additional jobs at the Romanian facility, the conversion into a HEETS production facility has already commenced and is expected to be completed and fully operational by 2020.



Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sybenetix, a surveillance provider that combines behavioral analytics and cognitive computing with financial markets expertise. Nasdaq has not revealed the financial aspects of the deal and it plans to fund the purchase price with cash on hand.



Asian stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday. Chinese stocks fell for the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index eased 6.91 points or 0.21 percent to 3,243.69 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 5.22 points higher or 0.02 percent at 26,852.05.



Japanese shares edged lower in choppy trade. The Nikkei average closed 20.47 points or 0.10 percent lower at 19,955.20 while the broader Topix index dropped 0.28 percent to 1,617.07.



Australian shares led regional gains as banks steadied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 38.50 points or 0.68 percent to 5,726.60, snapping two sessions of losses. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 37.30 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 5,775.30.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 30.09 points or 0.59 percent. DAX of Germany is up 60.17 points or 0.49 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 64.16 points or 0.87 percent. Swiss Market Index is gaining 66.90 points or 0.75 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is currently up 0.95.



