Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Unilever's Quarterly Earnings Jumped 14.5%; Half Year Earnings Soared 24.1%

Research Desk Line-up: CCA Industries Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=UL, following the Company's announcement of its results on July 20, 2017, for Q2 2017. The Anglo-Dutch maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Dove soap reported profitable growth with underlying quarterly sales growth (USG) of 3.0%, underlying volume growth (UVG) of 0.3%, and underlying profit growth (UPG) of 3.1%. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Personal Products industry. Pro-TD has currently selected CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE MKT: CAW) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 17, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on May 31, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on CCA Industries when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on UL; also brushing on CAW. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=UL

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CAW

Earnings Reviewed

Under GAAP measures, Unilever reported total turnover of €14.4billion for Q2 2017, reflecting an increase of 5.1% y-o-y compared to revenue of €13.74 billion. For H1 2017, the Company's turnover, excluding spreads was €26.2billion, reflecting an increase of 6.0% y-o-y.

During H1 2017, Unilever's gross margin improved by 40 basis points to 43.1%, driven by margin-accretive innovations and acquisitions as well as the Company's savings programs. The Company's operating margin for H1 2017 was 17.5%, which raised 310 basis points compared to H1 2016. The Company stated that the increase in underlying operating margin was helped by an acceleration of cost-savings programs and a drop in brand and marketing spend.

For Q2 2017, Unilever reported earnings of €1.13 billion, up 14.4% on a y-o-y basis. For H1 2017, the Company's net profit totaled €3.3billion, reflecting a 22.4% increase y-o-y, or €1.09 per share, representing a 24.1% increase y-o-y.

Unilever stated that the despite the persisting volatile global trading environment, the good results show the validity of Unilever's long-term compounding growth model. The Company noted that its change program "Connected 4 Growth' (C4G), which started in the autumn of 2016, is delivering ahead of plan, with savings of more than €1 billion in H1 2017. Unilever expects to achieve savings target of €6 billion and a targeted underlying operating margin of 20% by 2020.

Segment Performance

In Q2 2017, Unilever reported growth in all of its four segments. The Company's Personal Care segment revenue totaled €5.3 billion, while its USG grew 2.2% and UPG rose 2.5%, respectively. The segment recorded growth in its core categories while expanding in high-growth segments and building in premium positions.

Unilever's Home Care segment clocked revenue of €2.7 billion in the reported quarter and posted USG and UPG of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. The segment reported positive growth attributed to continued market development and benefit-led innovations, including the growing trend towards natural products.

During Q2 2017, the Company's Foods segment revenue totaled €3.2 billion and the USG recorded was 1.2% and UPG was 2.5%, and finally in the Refreshment segment revenue came in at €3.2 billion, USG at 6.7%, and UPG at 4.8%, with strong results led by ice cream driven by margin-accretive innovations behind the Company's premium brands,

Cash Matters

Unilever's free cash flow in the first half of 2017, which included the usual seasonal increase in inventory and receivables, grew by €0.6 billion to €1.4 billion compared to H2 2016, despite a one-off injection of €0.6 billion to the pension funds. The Company also noted a closing net debt of €13.8 billion in H1 2017 compared with €12.6 billion as on 31 December 2016. This was primarily due to the share buy-backs of €1.4 billion that were undertaken till May and June of 2017. Compared to €16.6 billion at year-end 2016, the total financial liabilities amounted to €19.6 billion in H1 2017. There was also an increase in the cash and other current financial assets by €1.8 billion to reach €5.8 billion in comparison to the figure on December 31, 2016.

Forward Looking Statement

For the rest of the year, Unilever predicted to remain ahead of the markets and projected 3%-5% underlying sales growth; underlying operating margin to be up at least 100bps, and strong cash flow.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $56.50, slipping 1.03% from its previous closing price of $57.09. A total volume of 1.10 million shares has exchanged hands. Unilever's stock price soared 9.94% in the last three months, 33.54% in the past six months, and 21.24% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 38.82%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.94 and has a dividend yield of 2.71%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $169.08 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Inst

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily