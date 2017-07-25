Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: SAP's Revenue Grew 10.3%; Beat Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Manhattan Associates Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended July 01, 2017, SAP's total revenue increased 10.3% on a y-o-y basis to €5.78 billion. The total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of €5.71 billion.

During Q2 FY17, SAP's R&D expenses increased 18.6% to €842 million from €710 million in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's sales and marketing expenses increased 16.3% to €1.71 billion from €1.47 billion in Q2 FY16. The rise in expenses was due to higher spending on cloud services.

During Q2 FY17, SAP's core operating profit increased 3% at constant currency to €1.57 billion from €1.52 billion in Q2 FY16. The core operating profit was lower than analysts' expectations of €1.59 billion. For the reported quarter, SAP's IFRS operating profit decreased 27% to $926 million from €1.27 billion in Q2 FY16. The decrease was attributable to restructuring and stock option costs.

During Q2 FY17, SAP's operating margin was 16% compared to 24.2% in the same quarter last year. For the reported quarter, SAP's effective tax rate was 26.2% compared to 28.9% in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, SAP's net income was €666 million compared to €813 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 17.6% on a y-o-y basis to €0.56. The decrease was due to an increase in the share-based compensation expenses and restructuring related expenses.

Segment Details

Cloud and Software business - During Q2 FY17, SAP's cloud & software business segment's core revenue increased 8% in constant currency to €4.76 billion. During Q2 FY17, SAP's cloud subscription and support's core revenue increased 27% at constant currency to €932 million. The increase was below analysts' expectations of an increase of 33%. For the reported quarter, new cloud bookings increased 33% at constant currency to €340 million.

For the reported quarter, SAP's cloud and software revenue witnessed an 11% increase at constant currency in APJ region, 9% increase at constant currency in EMEA region and 8% increase at constant currency in the American region.

During Q2 FY17, SAP's cloud subscription and support's revenue witnessed a 48% increase at constant currency in EMEA region, 47% increase at constant currency in APJ region, and 16% increase at constant currency in the American region.

Services - During Q2 FY17, SAP's Services revenues increased 17% on a y-o-y basis to €1.02 billion.

Balance Sheet

As on July 01, 2017, SAP's cash and cash equivalents increased 14.6% to €4.24 billion from €3.70 billion in December 31, 2016. During H1 FY17, SAP'S operating cash flow increased 20.0% to €3.51 billion from €2.92 billion in H1 FY16. During H1 FY17, SAP'S free cash flow increased 15.1% to €2.90 billion compared to €2.52 billion in H1 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, SAP expects core total revenue to be in the range of €23.3 billion - €23.7 billion at constant currency and expects core cloud subscriptions and support revenue to be in a range of €3.8 billion - €4.0 billion at constant currency. For fiscal 2017, the Company expects core cloud & software revenue to increase by 6.5%- 8.5% at constant currency. For FY17, SAP expects core operating profit to be in a range of €6.8 billion-€7.0 billion at constant currency.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 24, 2017, SAP SE's stock slightly slipped 0.57%, ending the trading session at $103.69. A total volume of 1.59 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 749.42 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 2.28% in the last three months, 16.11% in the past six months, and 22.78% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 19.97% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 31.02 and has a dividend yield of 1.28%. The stock currently has a market cap of $129.43 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily