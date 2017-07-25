Flynas Returns to Beirut With 4 Flights From Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Flynas, the national Saudi airline, has announced it will return to Beirut, the Lebanese capital, later this year.

Flynas will operate 4 weekly flights, connecting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, with services starting on 01 November, 2017 and operating on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sundays.

Recently awarded the Middle East's Best Low Cost Airline for 2017 by Skytrax, flynas will bring its friendly customer service and exceptional value to Lebanon with low fares starting from SAR299 one way all inclusive.

Bandar Al Mohanna, Group Chief Executiveof Nas Holding, commented, "We have opened bookings for flights to coincide with the start of summer and the holiday season, in response to the wishes of the flynas guests. We are offering a wide range of low fares for an enjoyable travel experience aboard our modern fleet, thereby strengthening our core regional network and enhancing our route system."

Tickets are available now from http://www.flynas.com flynas applications or your local travel agent.

About flynas

flynas is the leading low-cost carrier of Saudi Arabia and has a fleet of 29 aircraft, operating over 1000 scheduled flights every week to 17 destinations within Saudi Arabia and 15 international destinations. Since its launch in 2007, flynas had successfully carried more than 32 million passengers from its bases of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.

Flynas offers its guests value for money with low fares, on time flights and superior customer service which has seen flynas awarded the Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline from World Travel Awards on numerous occasions and also the prestigious Skytrax award for Middle East's Best Low Cost Airline in 2017. flynas continues to grow and invest in its product with a recent agreement with Airbus to purchase 120 new A320neo aircraft at a list value of US$8.6 billion. For more information visit http://www.flynas.com