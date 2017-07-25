Global Pen Needles Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Growing Demand For Safety Needles & Increase in Diabetic Patients

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pen Needles Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Pen Needles Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $82.41 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, growing demand for safety needles, increase in diabetic patients, recent technological developments of pen needles and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on therapy, the market is categorized into glucagon like peptide (GLP)-1, insulin and growth hormones. Depending on product, the market is categorized into safety pen needles and standard pen needles. By mode of purchase, the market is categorized into retail and non-retail.

Based on needle length, the market is categorized into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm and 12mm. By end user, the market is categorized into home care, hospitals and clinics.

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Allison Medical, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Artsana S.P.A.

HTL-Strefa S.A.

Owen Mumford , Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen

Terumo Corporation

Ultimed, Inc. (LDI, Ltd.)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Pen Needles Market, By Therapy



5 Pen Needles Market, By Product



6 Pen Needles Market, By Mode of Purchase

7 Pen Needles Market, By Needle Length



8 Pen Needles Market, By End User

9 Pen Needles Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



