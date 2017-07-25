Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Specialty Chemicals Company has a Dividend Yield of 1.88%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 26, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Celanese Corp. (NYSE: CE) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on July 25, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on CE. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CE

Dividend Declared

On July 17, 2017, Celanese, a global technology and specialty materials company, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on its Series A common stock payable on August 07, 2017. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of July 28, 2017.

Celanese Corporation's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.88% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.37% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has increased dividend for 5 consecutive years and has been consistently paying dividends for more than 10 years.

Dividend Insights

Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.25 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping in hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Celanese is forecasted to report earnings of $8.06 which is more than four times of Company's annualized dividend of $1.88.

As of March 31, 2017, Celanese's total cash and cash equivalents were approximately $501 million, while its current assets were $2.39 billion and current liabilities totaled $1.02 billion. For Q1 2017, the Company recorded operating cash flow of $192 million and generated $126 million of free cash flow. An aggregate of $179 million of cash was returned to shareholders in Q1 2017 with $128 million in share buybacks and $51 million in dividends. The strong financial position provides a cushion for the Company to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and also suggest its ability to pay a dividend without interruption for a long period.

About the Company

Celanese is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. The Company's two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology, and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. Based in Dallas, Celanese currently employs approximately 7,500 employees worldwide and had 2016 net sales of $5.4 billion.

Recent Development for Celanese

On July 17, 2017, Celanese announced that its board of directors has approved a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization. The new share repurchase authorization represents approximately 11% of the Company's shares outstanding. The timing of the buybacks will be partially based on the closing of the recently announced proposed tow joint venture with Blackstone.

Celanese stated that it has deployed $300 million in H1 2017 and is on pace to meet its $500 million share buyback commitment for 2017 which would exhaust the existing $1.0 billion repurchase authorization put in place in 2015.

Stock Performance

Celanese's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $97.75, slightly up 0.09%. A total volume of 768.44 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 9.46% in the last three months, 16.55% in the past six months, and 39.17% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 24.14% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 16.99 and have a dividend yield of 1.88%. The stock currently has a market cap of $13.72 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Inst

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily