Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Cathay General Q2 Net Income Surged 47.6% Y-o-Y

Research Desk Line-up: PacWest Bancorp Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CATY, following the Company's reporting of its financial results on July 19, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017 (Q2 FY17). Los Angeles, California-based Company's net income rose 47.6% y-o-y. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Regional - Pacific Banks industry. Pro-TD has currently selected PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 18, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on PacWest Bancorp when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CATY; also brushing on PACW. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CATY

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PACW

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Cathay General's net interest income before provision for credit losses rose 15.3% to $117.35 million from $101.78 million in Q2 FY16. The growth in net interest income is primarily attributable to an increase in interest income from loans and a decrease in interest expense from securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The Company's non-interest income declined 32.1% to $6.15 million in Q2 FY17 from $9.06 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company had reported securities gains of $1.7 million in Q2 FY16. Additionally, the non-interest expenses were down by 17.7% in Q2 FY17 to $56.66 million from $68.88 million in Q2 FY16.

The holding Company for Cathay Bank reported a record net income of $51.42 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, in Q2 FY17 versus $34.83 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report net income of $0.61 per diluted share.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company's return on average assets was 1.48% versus 1.07% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The return on average common stockholders' equity came in at 10.96% in Q2 FY17 compared to 8.00% reported in the year ago same period. Furthermore, the bank's efficiency ratio was 45.88% during Q2 FY17 compared to 62.15% in Q2 FY16.

Net interest margin for the reported quarter increased to 3.63% from 3.38% in Q2 FY16. The bank's yield on total earning assets improved during Q2 FY17 to 4.19% from 4.05% in the year ago comparable period. In Q2 FY17, average total earning assets increased to $12.97 billion from $12.11 billion in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

The Company's allowance for loan losses was $115.81 million, or 1.00% of gross loans, at June 30, 2017, compared to $122.95 million, or 1.17% of gross loans, as on June 30, 2016.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Cathay General's gross loan balance increased to $11.57 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, from $10.52 billion in Q2 FY16. Total average interest-bearing deposits were $9.08 billion as on June 30, 2017, compared to $8.37 billion recorded as on June 30, 2016. Furthermore, the bank had total assets worth $14.34 billion as on June 30, 2017, up from $13.49 billion as on June 30, 2016.

As on June 30, 2017, the Banks's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.6% compared to 0.5% as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, total charge-offs during Q2 FY17 was $0.53 million versus $7.63 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

As on June 30, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.26% versus 12.73% as on June 30, 2016. The Company's tier 1 risk based capital ratio of 14.27% as on June 30, 2017, compared to 13.79% as on June 30, 2016. Total risk-based capital ratio was15.35% at the end of reported quarter versus 14.97% at the close of the last year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.08% as on June 30, 2017, compared to 11.80% on June 30, 2016.

Acquisition

On July 14, 2017, the Company announced the completion its previously-announced acquisition of SinoPac Bancorp, parent Company of Far East National Bank (FENB). FENB currently has nine branches in California and a representative office in Beijing.

Under the stock purchase agreement, the total consideration was approximately $351.6 million plus additional post closing payments based on the realization of certain assets of FENB. In consideration, the Company had issued 926,192 shares of its common stock as consideration and the remainder of the consideration is payable in cash.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 24, 2017, Cathay General Bancorp's stock rose slightly by 0.34%, ending the trading session at $38.33. A total volume of 313.18 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 3.04% in the last one month, 5.80% in the past six months, and 26.42% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 0.79% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.81 and has a dividend yield of 2.19%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.07 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Inst

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily