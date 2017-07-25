Country's Directorate General of Anti-Dumping states that it has identified a causal link between dumping and injury of Indian firms, enough to warrant the initiation of the investigation.

India has begun an investigation into the alleged practice of Chinese solar cell and module manufacturers dumping their produce into the country to drive down solar PV prices to unfair and uncompetitive levels in order to gain a dominant market share.

India's Directorate General of Anti-Dumping (DGAD) published a short missive late last week confirming that it had identified a "causal link" between allegations of Chinese, Taiwanese and Malaysian dumping and injuries sustained by Indian solar companies.

The official probe follows a petition filed in June by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) calling for the government to act to stem what it claimed was the unfair importation of "solar cells, whether or not assembled in modules or panels or on glass or some other suitable substrates origination in or exported from China, Taiwan and Malaysia".

The DGAD will now take into consideration whether there is cause to introduce anti-dumping (AD) duty to solar cells originating from these countries, and also to determine an appropriate AD tariff "adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry", the DGAD initiation document said.

Proceedings began last Friday when the DGAD informed the Chinese embassy in India of its intention to begin the AD proceedings. The findings of the investigation will be submitted to India's Ministry of Trade and Commerce. In June, following the filing of ISMA's petition, it was reported ...

