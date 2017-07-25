Lahti, Finland, 2017-07-25 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS JULY 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.



PUBLICATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S HALF-YEAR REPORT AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING



Raute Corporation will publish its Half-year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2017 (6 months) on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. A briefing for analysts, investors and the media will be organized on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., at Scandic Simonkentta Hotel, Tapiola cabinet, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki.



You are welcome to hear about our financial performance for the first half of the year and our outlook for 2017. The presentations will be made by Raute Corporation's President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Arja Hakala



Please inform of your participation in the briefing at the latest on Friday, July 28, 2017 to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).



The Half-year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2017 (6 months) will be available at www.raute.com on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors >Publications on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. when the briefing has started.



RAUTE CORPORATION Tapani Kiiski President and CEO



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ms. Arja Hakala, CFO, Raute Corporation, tel. +358 3 82911



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.