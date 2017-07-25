Outotec Oyj: Outotec changes its financial guidance for 2017

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JULY 25, 2017 at 2:35 PM
Outotec changes its financial guidance for 2017
Outotec Oyj's Board of Directors has today decided to revise upwards the company's financial guidance for 2017 Sales due to good order intake in the first half of the year. At the same time, the guidance range for the adjusted EBIT is narrowed due to continued challenges in the Metals, Energy & Water segment.
New guidance
The guidance for 2017 is based on the current order backlog and market outlook as well as further cost savings.
· Sales are expected to be approximately EUR 1,100 - 1,200 million, and
· Adjusted EBIT* is expected to be approximately 3 - 4%
Previous guidance
The guidance for 2017 is based on the current order backlog and market outlook, as well as achieved cost savings.
- Sales are expected to be approximately EUR 1,050 - 1,150 million, and
- Adjusted EBIT* is expected to be approximately 3 - 5%
* Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related costs, as well as purchase price allocation amortizations.
Outotec will report its Half year Financial Report 2017 on July 27, 2017.
