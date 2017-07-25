Global Termite Control Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Climate Change is Playing Vital Role in Market

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Termite Control Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Termite Control Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.41 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand for bio-fuel is drastically rising in Asia Pacific, growing consumption of oilseed processed products, recent technological developments in oilseed processing and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Based on Application the market is categorized into agriculture & livestock farms, commercial & industrial, residential and other applications. Depending on Control Method the market is segmented by biological control methods, chemical control methods, physical & mechanical control methods and other control methods.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Current Trends:
- Lot of innovative products gaining popularity
- Climate change is playing vital role in market
- Recent Technological Developments in Termite Control
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- Bayer Cropscience AG
- Control Solution Inc.
- Ensystex
- FMC Corporation
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd
- Nufarm Limited
- Rentokil Initial PLC
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Syngenta AG
- DOW Chemical Company
- United Phosphorus Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Termite Control Market, By Application
5 Termite Control Market, By Control Method
6 Planting Equipment Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
