Global Termite Control Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Climate Change is Playing Vital Role in Market

The Global Termite Control Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.41 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand for bio-fuel is drastically rising in Asia Pacific, growing consumption of oilseed processed products, recent technological developments in oilseed processing and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Application the market is categorized into agriculture & livestock farms, commercial & industrial, residential and other applications. Depending on Control Method the market is segmented by biological control methods, chemical control methods, physical & mechanical control methods and other control methods.

Lot of innovative products gaining popularity



Climate change is playing vital role in market



Recent Technological Developments in Termite Control

BASF SE

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Bayer Cropscience AG

Control Solution Inc.

Ensystex

FMC Corporation

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd

Nufarm Limited

Rentokil Initial PLC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta AG

DOW Chemical Company

United Phosphorus Limited



1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Termite Control Market, By Application



5 Termite Control Market, By Control Method



6 Planting Equipment Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



