

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.58 billion, or $2.58 per share. This was higher than $1.29 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $7.81 billion. This was up from $7.66 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.5% -EPS (Q2): $2.58 vs. $2.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q2): $7.81 Bln vs. $7.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 to $9.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX