

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $211 million, or $0.64 per share. This was up from $181 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.84 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $211 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX