

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) reported that its net profit for the first-half of 2017 increased to 189.1 million euros or 2.94 euros per share from 140.3 million euros or 2.18 euros per share in the previous year.



Nominal net profit rose 35% year on year to 189 million euros. Operational net profit, which excludes one-off impacts, increased by 25% year on year to 201 million euros.



Sales were 11.0 billion euros, represented an 18% increase from lastyear. Around half of this growth is organic in nature with the balance coming from the positive contribution of services business UGL, acquired by CIMIC at the end of last year.



HOCHTIEF confirmed the 2017 Group guidance. It expects an operational net profit in the range of 410 million euros - 450 million euros. This represents an increase of 13-25% on 2016, with all divisions driving this further improvement in the Group results.



