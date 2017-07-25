Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - J.B. Hunt Transport Services Acquires Special Logistics Dedicated, LLC

Research Desk Line-up: Marten Transport Post Earnings Coverage

Acquisition Assists in Enhancement of J.B. Hunt's Ecommerce Delivery Capabilities

Commenting on the acquisition, John Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer of J.B. Hunt, stated:

"SLD's strong customer base and strategically placed fulfillment centers position us as a top national pool distribution services provider."

He further added:

"This acquisition will also allow our customers to deploy "big and bulky' inventories into key markets, improving order fulfillment times for Final Mile deliveries and further enhancing our e-commerce delivery capabilities. We are excited to welcome the employees, customers, and carriers of SLD to J.B. Hunt."

J.B. Hunt to Use Existing Revolving Credit Facility to Finance the Acquisition

The Company expects to use its existing revolving credit facility to finance the acquisition which is valued at $136 million with no assumption of debt. J.B. Hunt also expects to use its existing revolving credit facility to provide liquidity for future operations. The transaction is not likely to have a significant impact on interest expense.

Preliminary valuations of the transaction indicate an incremental amortization expense between $7 million and $10 million annually. The acquisition is anticipated to be immaterial to 2017 operating results and accretive in 2018.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is one of the largest transportation logistics companies in North America, providing safe and reliable transportation services to a diverse group of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company provides capacity-oriented solutions centered on delivering customer value and industry-leading service. The Company is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT.

About Special Logistics Dedicated, LLC

SLD provides pool distribution services throughout North America using 14 terminals and fulfillment centers and a fleet of over 850 pieces of equipment. The Company's service offerings include dedicated transportation at both dedicated and multi-use sites, cross-docking, and contract logistics, less-than truckload product consolidation, and a Texas-based intrastate 57' dry van highway service. Based in Houston, Texas, SLD was founded in 1980 in 1980.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, July 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $91.54, slightly falling 0.02% from its previous closing price of $91.56. A total volume of 718.38 thousand shares has exchanged hands. J.B. Hunt Transport Services' stock price rallied 5.88% in the last one month and 9.83% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.01 and has a dividend yield of 1.01%. The stock currently has a market cap of $10.06 billion.

