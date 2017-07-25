Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - HCA Healthcare Buys Florida-based Hospital from Community Health Systems

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) ("HCA"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HCA. The Company, which is a leading provider of healthcare services in the US, announced on July 21, 2017, that it has entered into an agreement to buy Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Extension of HCA's East Florida Network

After the transaction is completed, Highlands Regional Medical Center, which is a 126-bed hospital 75 miles west of Fort Pierce, will become a part of HCA's East Florida Division. Sam Hazen, President and Chief Operating Officer of HCA, announced that the addition of Highlands Regional to HCA's East Florida network of hospitals would enable HCA to care for more people and complement its existing facilities in the region. He also said that he was looking forward to extend Highlands Regional's established practice of providing high-quality care.

HCA East Florida is the largest healthcare system in eastern Florida. It covers around 14 hospitals, multiple ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, imaging centers, and free standing emergency care facilities, as well as a supply chain center and an integrated regional lab. HCA East Florida employs approximately 15,000 employees and has around 5,000 physicians as staff.

HCA Also Acquired Texas Hospital from Community Health Systems

Previously, HCA entered into an agreement to acquire Weatherford Regional Medical Center outside Fort Worth, Texas, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems on July 11, 2017. As a part, this agreement, Weatherford Regional Medical Center, a 103-bed hospital about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, would become part of HCA's Medical City Healthcare in the Dallas-Fort Worth's Metroplex. The addition of Weatherford Regional Medical Center will help HCA improve patients' overall medical access in the Fort Worth area.

Transactions to Close in End of 2017

Currently, both the transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. These are expected to close in the fall of 2017.

Part of Community Health Systems' Planned Divestiture Program

A high level of long-term debt has long been an area of concern for Community Health Systems. To overcome its debt level, the Company has implemented portfolio rationalization and deleveraging strategies. One of its strategies is to divest hospitals and non-hospital businesses that neither belongs to the Company's strategically beneficial service areas nor are complementary to its business strategy due to lower operating margins. These divestitures have helped the Company control its debt level, and thus boost investor confidence.

In fact, the sale of Highlands Regional Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Medical Center is part of Community Health Systems' 30 planned hospital divestitures, which the Company announced in its first quarter 2017 earnings call.

About HCA Healthcare Inc.

HCA Healthcare operates 174 hospitals, 119 freestanding surgery centers, and numerous other outpatient centers in 20 states in the US and the United Kingdom. It was founded in 1968 and since then it has created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care, and improve the practice of medicine. HCA is also known as a learning healthcare system that uses its 27 million annual patient-encounters to advance science, improve patient care, and save lives.

About Community Health Systems Inc.

Community Health Systems Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, or operates 137 affiliated hospitals in 21 states with an aggregate of about 22,000 licensed beds. Its headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, which is a suburb south of Nashville.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 24, 2017, HCA Healthcare's stock rose slightly by 0.42%, ending the trading session at $86.09. A total volume of 2.53 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.77 million shares. The Company's stock price advanced 2.17% in the last three months, 7.83% in the past six months, and 7.14% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 16.31% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 11.69 and currently, has a market cap of $31.60 billion.

On Monday, July 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $9.68, rising 4.42% from its previous closing price of $9.27. A total volume of 3.59 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.77 million shares. Community Health Systems' stock price soared 4.42% in the last one month, 14.56% in the past three months, and 50.54% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company skyrocketed 73.17%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.11 billion.

