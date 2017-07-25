LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 --Black Hat USA 2017 (Booth 1465) -- Cloudwick today announced the launch of CDL, the Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity. In development for two years with participation from Intel and leading data center, cloud and security vendors, CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed security solutions, and provide a converged security analytic platform for enhancing and extending SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS and other traditional systems as well as powering User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Machine Learning (ML), Advanced Analytics (AA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. CDL enables enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks.

CDL acts as the neural system of cybersecurity intelligence by capturing, storing and analyzing high velocity network telemetry data (network packets, logs, alerts and netflow) and by democratizing this data for use and analyses by all available SOC tools. Horizontally scalable and highly available, CDL ingests hundreds of terabytes daily and enables long-term, cost-effective data retention. CDL supports common use cases including compliance, incident response and investigation, risk and vulnerability management, securing the cloud, threat detection (APT, data breach, malware, insider threat) and more.

CDL consists of:

CDL Capture, a fully managed, high-scale ingestion pipeline appliance capable of ingesting more than 100M events per second of telemetry data including network packets, netflow, logs, and alerts -- making cybersecurity analytics at scale possible for the first time.

CDL Platform, a fully managed cyber data lake appliance designed to democratize security data, unlock the potential of traditional security solutions and enable machine learning, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence at scale from 1 to 1,000 petabytes.

CDL Manager, which provides secure access to the CDL platform for CISOs, CROs, SOC analysts, threat hunters, data scientists, forensic investigators, compliance, governance and legal teams, and CDL certified applications, algorithms and products.

CDL Cloud, which extends the capabilities of a fully managed cyber data lake solution beyond the Data Center and onto AWS, providing a hybrid solution designed for platform agility, flexibility and value.

CDL is capable of:

Ingesting and analyzing more than 100M events per second at wire speeds from 10Gig, 40 Gig and 100+ Gig Networks.

Democratizing security to enhance, extend and create new capabilities for legacy tools and modern analytics at scale

Powering diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics at scale

Transforming the economics of security for people, technology and vendors at scale

Reducing threat investigation from hours to minutes with CDL Replay and One-Click Correlation

Providing data scientists and threat hunters with one platform to capture, store, analyze and visualize data

Helping the CRO and CISO determine where, when and how a breach occurred and the exact nature of the exposure -- down to packet and file level

"Siloed security solutions just can't cover everything in today's threat landscape," said Eric Ogren, senior security analyst with 451 Research. "Security teams will quickly fix a weakness when told about it, but first the problem has to be detected. CDL promises to provide access to telemetry data enabling security teams to let legacy tools do their job -- antivirus to clean up attacks, firewalls to block unauthorized traffic, access management to deny access, etc. -- while prioritizing machine learning and analytics to automate critical detection and response actions."

"Modern cyber threats are increasingly complex and legacy solutions are just not designed to keep up with the volume, variety, velocity and veracity of today's data," said Mani Chhabra, Cloudwick founder and CEO. "Enterprise defense systems require advanced security leveraging machine learning and AI along with traditional security solutions. We've been working with banks and Fortune 100 enterprises, as well as data center, cloud and security leaders to develop a solution to meet the most rigorous real-world security demands: That solution is CDL."

"CDL has given the enterprise something it's never had before, a centralized fully-democratized platform that can be leveraged by existing security solutions as well as new services like data science capabilities," said Douglas Atkinson General Manager of iT Blueprint, a security and systems reseller. "The use of data science won't be limited to just the Global 500. This new vision has been extremely well received by accounts that we service. In addition, owning their own telemetry data is a game changer and will lead to faster times from discovery to remediation when events occur with one-click."

CDL Demonstration at Black Hat USA 2017

Black Hat 2017 attendees can see CDL in action at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 26 and and Thursday, July 27 in booth 1465. In addition to CDL demos, partner Logtrust and other ecosystem partners will be presenting on various cybersecurity topics at the booth.

Pricing and Availability

CDL is generally available in various configurations now, and pricing is available upon request. Contact sales@cyberdatalake.com for information.

About Cloudwick

Cloudwick developed CDL, the world's first Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity with leading analytics, data center, cloud and security vendors, including Intel, Logtrust, ProtectWise, Bricata, SolarFlare, H2O, AWS and others. CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed solutions, and enable enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks. For more information, visit www.cyberdatalake.com.

CDL is a trademark of Cloudwick. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

