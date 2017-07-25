ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC PINK: LVVV), a company focused on research partnerships, product development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products, today announced it has entered into development agreements with seasoned horticulturists Kyle McKay and Jason Olson. The company also announced their appointments to the newly formed "7xPure" Advisory and Compliance Board.

Mr. McKay and Mr. Olson will be responsible for providing extensive cultivation expertise specifically in cannabis cloning to provide proven and newly developed strains for research study purposes and potential commercial development. Under the terms of the development agreements, they will identify new varieties of cannabis strains in an effort to provide greater efficacy when targeting specific ailments. Together, they possess over 25 years of experience in the industry and are extremely qualified to guide LiveWire's efforts to become a significant force in the cannabinoid health and wellness industry. Their expertise in plant genetics and modern horticulture technology, in combination with their track record of growing successful strains, makes them extremely qualified to render the requisite services to Company

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire Ergogenics, states, "Kyle and Jason may be two of the most qualified developers I have met in this space. They perfectly fit our strategy to advance our developments with an experienced and highly regarded team with specific disciplines to continue expanding our vertically integrated network. We are aggressively positioning ourselves to take advantage of new and commercially viable opportunities, initially in the California cannabis space, with plans to expand. This includes cloning, grow facilities, extraction and distribution, all of which feeds our passion for innovative and high-quality product development that will accelerate the building of a sustainable and profitable business in a new and burgeoning cannabis market."

Messrs. McKay and Olson will also serve on the Livewire Scientific Advisory Board currently being formed. Their passion for pesticide-free, clean genetics and organic growth is also expected to be a driving force in establishing the strict testing requirements for LiveWire's "7xPure Compliance and Verification System" currently in development. Livewire strives to establish its "7xPure" Compliance and Verification System as the gold standard for the entire industry.

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) is focused on identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry, derived from, or enhanced with legal cannabis products. The Company is focused on establishing and advancing research partnerships for specific ailments, cloning of high-quality and organic cannabis strains to effectively address these ailments, dosing verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands and the general development and commercialization of cannabinoid based products and services. The team at LiveWire Ergogenics is committed to developing high-quality and organically clean products and generate and execute innovative ideas for the advancement of the company, its customers and the entire industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's other proposed products, systems or services. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and actual results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections or outlooks may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing to continue operations, delays in the development of its products, the impact of significant government regulation in the cannabis industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure in general to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

