PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA), a live video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) subscription service and original content incubator, today discussed the increase in subscriber and revenue growth stemming from the company's recent corporate name change to Clikia Corp. "By having our corporate name and our subscription streaming service name match, we have experienced a jump in subscriber and accompanying revenue growth," said David Loflin, CLKA's CEO. "We are excited about the progress towards being able to announce the launch of our 'no footprint' streaming premium channel packages. We are confident the cord-cutters will join in our excitement regarding the Clikia App."

About the Clikia Video Streaming Service

Clikia is a content delivery service -- online at www.clikia.com and on any mobile device through its inter-related Clikia Apps (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store and on Amazon) -- within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

Clikia's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

