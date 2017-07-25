ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) ("Kiwa Bio-Tech" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2017.

The Company reported sales for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were 25,500 tons of fertilizer products, including 17,000 tons of biological organic fertilizer and 8,500 tons of microbial compound fertilizer.

To meet the needs of marketing, Kiwa recently established a sales center for the South China region, including Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Fujian provinces. The four provinces are the major economic crop producing areas in China and represent a significant demand for biological fertilizer products. In Fujian province, the three principal cash crops are tea, tobacco and oranges. The tea-planting region covers an area of approximately 3,320,000 mu (221,333 hectares) and the tobacco and orange planting areas have cover approximately 770,000 mu (51,333 hectares) and 2,557,498 mu (170,500 hectares) respectively. In Guangxi province, Kiwa's bio-fertilizer products can be applied on cash crops such as dimocarpus longan (which is from the same family as lychee). In addition, the rubber planting area in Yunnan province exceeds 6,900,000 mu (460,000 hectares). Kiwa's expanded sales team has started to discuss a cooperative venture with 21 dealers across the four provinces.

"The biological organic fertilizer market continues to grow in China, resulting in a supportive market environment for the Company. We expect greater consumption trends in key markets to support bio-fertilizer demand, which we expect will support our operating results through the remainder of 2017," said Kiwa CEO Yvonne Wang.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

