CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMER) (the "Company") owner and operator of the world's most scalable eSports tournament and social network platform for novice, competitive and professional electronic gamers, is pleased to announce several key website enhancements and upgrades as the Company approaches 30,000 memberships.

As the Company continues to show exceptional growth in memberships nearing almost 30,000 Good Gaming members, several enhancements and upgrades have been developed, and are in the process of being implemented, in order to increase micro-transactions, handle anticipated website traffic and enhance gamer experiences in order to extend a gamers engagement.

Recent website changes include upgrading the website infrastructure to 3rd Generation technologies as part of the Reskin project. This includes moving to asynchronous data saving for all actions on the website and allowing for data to be correct every time, so that there can be no jam up of data at the database. Adding to that, the Company is now delivering data to the actual page using an API, which will now allow the data to be pulled faster, and allow the Good Gaming website to move to more interactive and mobile UI/UX designs.

The Company has also identified a need for faster game play with its GWENT Tournament Series due to the recent popularity of its best of five (BO5) GWENT Strike Application and is pleased to announce it has modified a new best of three (BO3) Gwent Strike Application which will provide a faster game play experience with the same challenge and excitement experienced by all Good Gaming members. Tournament formats for BO5 GWENT Strike Application is already up and running with BO3 GWENT Strike Application expected to be available within the next several days and will only be available to Good Gaming members at www.good-gaming.com.

Gamers will also be pleased to know that Good Gaming is in the process of frameworking and starting on Deck Banning Apps. The Company plans to implement their Deck Banning Apps into the Tournament System, along with the GWENT Strike Application and Hearthstone Strike Application, so that players in Last Hero Standing or Conquest format tournaments can have an application to track banned decks and decks that have lost, thus giving Good Gaming members a significant competitive edge.

As previously reported, the global games market is expected to increase 7.8% to $108.9 billion with the eSport industry showing the fastest year over year growth within the industry at 41.3% in 2017. Industry analysts predict this type of exponential growth to continue through 2020.

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming CEO, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be approaching the 30,000 membership mark on our website and should surpass this very important milestone within the next several days. Currently, we are increasing members at an average rate of approximately 150 memberships a day. We expect this average to continue to grow as Good Gaming continues to carve out a niche in the eSport industry. Our objective is to stay ahead of our growth curve by continuing to develop various ways to expand our game play through modification while investing in technologies that both engage and enhance Good Gaming's tournament play experience. We look forward to the continued implementation of our strategies in order to meet and exceed the goals set forth in our business model."

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is a leading competitive online tournament gaming and social network platform targeting over 250 million eSports players and participants worldwide who want to communicate with each other, develop strategies and compete at novice, competitive and professional levels. Depending on a Gamer's level of skill, players have the ability to win tournaments which include prize money, gifts and raffles. Good Gaming recently confirmed its partnership with one of the world's leading games publishers and is launching a series of tournaments in 2017. The eSport industry has experienced exponential growth going from $500 million to $1.2 billion over the last two years with industry analysts forecasting a $5 billion global industry by 2020.

