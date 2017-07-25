New Module for Network Automation

FusionLayer has today released a module for Ansible by RedHat. FusionLayer Infinity now enables seamless integration between automated Ansible Playbook workflows and the underlying network infrastructure. To accommodate the emerging multi-cloud use cases, the new solution supports popular public cloud infrastructures as well as SDN-enabled and more traditional data center networks. DevOps will now have a REST-based access to complex network infrastructures to enable end-to-end automation.

In their Enterprise Decision Guide published on June 29 2017, leading industry analyst Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) suggests that integration between public clouds and data centers is one of the Top 10 priorities in developing next-generation business infrastructure. While leading technology providers such as Red Hat and Cisco offer solutions for deploying application workloads across hybrid infrastructure, their solutions do not provide network provisioning capabilities for advanced use-cases where the networks span across on-premise data centers and public clouds.

"Application deployment across multi-cloud environments that span across public clouds and on-premise data centers is a major headache for enterprises that are developing their next-generation business infrastructures," said Teemu Sorvisto, the Chief Executive of FusionLayer. "As Ansible has emerged as one of the most popular technologies used for IT automation and orchestration in multi-cloud environments, we decided to introduce an Ansible Playbook that seamlessly integrates with FusionLayer Infinity to simplify provisioning for release parameters and networks in these environments."

Most enterprises working on Hybrid IT and multi-cloud strategies continue to manage their enterprise network assignments with spreadsheets. These error-prone manual management processes increase the risk of overlapping networks and IP allocations that can lead to service downtime, and slow down the onboarding of new application workloads. The virtual appliances offered by industry incumbents also fall short, requiring a costly onboarding process that takes weeks to carry out.

FusionLayer Infinity eliminates these issues by centralizing the management of all enterprise networks into a single solution. This is made possible through Infinity's REST API and ready-made connectors. Already supporting popular infrastructure solutions such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), OpenStack, Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), Microsoft Azure, Nuage and VMware, Infinity instantly provisions all networks and release parameters between public clouds and on-premise data centers.

"With an increasing number of enterprises embarking on digital transformation projects, the enterprise network challenge must be resolved," continued Teemu Sorvisto. "FusionLayer Infinity does this by bridging the network silos in hybrid and multi-vendor environments, preventing vendor lock in."

The new Infinity module for Ansible is available as of July 25, 2017. To leverage Ansible Playbook with Infinity, please contact our Cloud and Data Center team (cloud@fusionlayer.com) for details.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer automates workflows and simplifies network management for service providers, data centers and enterprises that operate at scale. The company's vendor agnostic technology unleashes network agility by powering interoperability between SDN-enabled, cloud-based and traditional networks. Nine out of 10 of the world's largest service providers leverage FusionLayer. Visit www.fusionlayer.com/.

