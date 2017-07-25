Aftermarket for PC Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - 2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aftermarket for PC Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aftermarket for PC Accessories in US$ Million by the following Segments:



Electronic PC Accessories

Non-Electronic PC Accessories

The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Adesso, Inc. ( USA )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Corsair Components, Inc. ( USA )

) Datadesk Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Dell, Inc. ( USA )

) ELECOM Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) HP Development Company, L.P. ( USA )

) Kinesis Corporation ( USA )

) Lenovo ( China )

) Logitech International S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Primax Electronics Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Razer, Inc. ( USA )

) Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Targus Group International, Inc. ( USA )

) Toshiba Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Aftermarket for PC Accessories: An Introductory Prelude

Large Installed Base of PCs: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High

Positive Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Wireless PC Accessories Exhibit Incremental Growth

Wired PC Accessories Experience Demand Deceleration

Keyboards: The Dominant Category

Mechanical Keyboards Propagate Substantial Market Opportunities

Ergonomic Designs Enhance Keyboard's Appeal

Noise-Less Keyboards for Quiet Operations

Gaming Keyboards: The New Growth Driver

PC Mouse Remains the Key Accessory Type

Gaming Mouse Sees Lucrative Opportunities

Ergonomic Mouse Lessen Physical Strain in Mouse Operation

Digital Pen: A Niche Product Segment

PC Monitor Sales on Downward Trajectory

Web Camera Becomes Obsolete

Uptrend in PC Gaming Offers High Growth Opportunities

Key Role of PC in Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Facilities Bodes Well

Tablet PCs Emerge as Niche Market Segment

Ultrabooks Widen Market Scope

2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical

Increased Importance of Internet Extends Robust Opportunities

Popular Activities among Global Internet Users

Online Video

Social Networking

VoIP

e-Commerce

Declining Momentum in the Global PC Shipments Remains A Major Concern

Key Global Trends Influencing PC Sales: A Review

Proliferation of Smartphones

Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE Networks

Number of Unique Subscribers (in Million) (2014-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improvements in IEEE 802.11 Wireless Standards



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Types of PC Accessories

Electronic PC Accessories

Keyboards

Computer Mice

Computer Monitors

USB Headsets

Desktop KVM Switches

Computer Cables

Gaming Controllers

PC/Webcameras

Plug-In Surge Suppressors

USB Hubs

UPS Systems

Digital Pen

Non-Electronic PC Accessories

CD Labeling Kits

Computer Tool Kits

Cleaning Kits

Cloth

Water or Rubbing Alcohol

Portable Vacuum

Cotton Swabs

Desktop Printer Stands

Computer Dust Covers

Storage Media

Keyboard Holders

Monitor Supports

Notebook PC Carrying Cases

Mousepads/Mouse Mats

Wrist Supports



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Kinesis Unveils Freestyle Edge Gaming Keyboard

Mad Catz Introduces Tritton ARK 100 Wired 7.1 Headset for PCs

Cherry Americas Unveils New CHERRY Branded Computer Input Devices

Cherry Americas Rolls Out MX Board Silent Keyboard

HyperX® Unveils New PC Gaming Accessories

Roccat Unveils New PC Accessory Products

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Peripherals in the UK

Logitech Introduces Logitech® G Pro

Logitech Rolls Out Logitech MK850 Keyboard Mouse Combination

Logitech Introduces Logitech MK275 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

HP Introduces OMEN Line of Gaming PCs and Accessories

Logitech Rolls Out Logitech® G610 Orion Red and Orion Brown Gaming Keyboards

RIOTORO® Unveils New Gaming Keyboards

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Accessories

Kensington Rolls Out Expert Mouse® Wireless Trackball

Logitech Unveils New Gaming Accessories

Logitech Launches MK235 Keyboard and M171 Mouse Combo

ASUS Launches Cerberus Gaming Keyboard

Gigabyte Launches New Line of PC Gaming Accessories

Swiftpoint Unveils The Z Computer Mouse



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Apple Collaborates with Sonder

GENUI Acquires Cherry Group



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3h36r/aftermarket_for





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716