Aftermarket for PC Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - 2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aftermarket for PC Accessories in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Electronic PC Accessories
- Non-Electronic PC Accessories
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adesso, Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Corsair Components, Inc. (USA)
- Datadesk Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Dell, Inc. (USA)
- ELECOM Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)
- Kinesis Corporation (USA)
- Lenovo (China)
- Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)
- Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Primax Electronics Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Razer, Inc. (USA)
- Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Targus Group International, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Aftermarket for PC Accessories: An Introductory Prelude
Large Installed Base of PCs: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High
Positive Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Global Market Outlook
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Wireless PC Accessories Exhibit Incremental Growth
Wired PC Accessories Experience Demand Deceleration
Keyboards: The Dominant Category
Mechanical Keyboards Propagate Substantial Market Opportunities
Ergonomic Designs Enhance Keyboard's Appeal
Noise-Less Keyboards for Quiet Operations
Gaming Keyboards: The New Growth Driver
PC Mouse Remains the Key Accessory Type
Gaming Mouse Sees Lucrative Opportunities
Ergonomic Mouse Lessen Physical Strain in Mouse Operation
Digital Pen: A Niche Product Segment
PC Monitor Sales on Downward Trajectory
Web Camera Becomes Obsolete
Uptrend in PC Gaming Offers High Growth Opportunities
Key Role of PC in Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Facilities Bodes Well
Tablet PCs Emerge as Niche Market Segment
Ultrabooks Widen Market Scope
2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical
Increased Importance of Internet Extends Robust Opportunities
Popular Activities among Global Internet Users
Online Video
Social Networking
VoIP
e-Commerce
Declining Momentum in the Global PC Shipments Remains A Major Concern
Key Global Trends Influencing PC Sales: A Review
Proliferation of Smartphones
Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE Networks
Number of Unique Subscribers (in Million) (2014-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Improvements in IEEE 802.11 Wireless Standards
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Types of PC Accessories
Electronic PC Accessories
Keyboards
Computer Mice
Computer Monitors
USB Headsets
Desktop KVM Switches
Computer Cables
Gaming Controllers
PC/Webcameras
Plug-In Surge Suppressors
USB Hubs
UPS Systems
Digital Pen
Non-Electronic PC Accessories
CD Labeling Kits
Computer Tool Kits
Cleaning Kits
Cloth
Water or Rubbing Alcohol
Portable Vacuum
Cotton Swabs
Desktop Printer Stands
Computer Dust Covers
Storage Media
Keyboard Holders
Monitor Supports
Notebook PC Carrying Cases
Mousepads/Mouse Mats
Wrist Supports
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Kinesis Unveils Freestyle Edge Gaming Keyboard
Mad Catz Introduces Tritton ARK 100 Wired 7.1 Headset for PCs
Cherry Americas Unveils New CHERRY Branded Computer Input Devices
Cherry Americas Rolls Out MX Board Silent Keyboard
HyperX® Unveils New PC Gaming Accessories
Roccat Unveils New PC Accessory Products
Microsoft Introduces New Surface Peripherals in the UK
Logitech Introduces Logitech® G Pro
Logitech Rolls Out Logitech MK850 Keyboard Mouse Combination
Logitech Introduces Logitech MK275 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
HP Introduces OMEN Line of Gaming PCs and Accessories
Logitech Rolls Out Logitech® G610 Orion Red and Orion Brown Gaming Keyboards
RIOTORO® Unveils New Gaming Keyboards
Microsoft Introduces New Surface Accessories
Kensington Rolls Out Expert Mouse® Wireless Trackball
Logitech Unveils New Gaming Accessories
Logitech Launches MK235 Keyboard and M171 Mouse Combo
ASUS Launches Cerberus Gaming Keyboard
Gigabyte Launches New Line of PC Gaming Accessories
Swiftpoint Unveils The Z Computer Mouse
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Apple Collaborates with Sonder
GENUI Acquires Cherry Group
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
