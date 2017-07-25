Trianz is AWS Summit Chicago 2017 Gold Sponsor

SANTA CLARA, California, BANGALORE and DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, is a Gold Sponsor of this year's Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit Chicago. To be held at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center between July 26 and 27, 2017, the event will bring together the cloud computing community to educate both experienced and new cloud users about AWS Cloud, and the skills needed to design, deploy, and operate infrastructure and applications.

The summit will feature subject matter experts from AWS and its customers and partners, sharing real world experiences, best practices, and lessons learned with the audience. Trianz will mark its presence at the event through an informative session on 'Transforming your Business with Analytics on the Cloud' by Prasanna Rajagopalan, Senior Director and Big Data Analytics Practice Head. Trianz will also introduce its new relationship as a fulfilment partner for cloud services delivery in association with NASPO ValuePoint, the cooperative purchasing unit of the National Association of State Procurement Officials. The association enables Trianz to provide effective cloud services and solutions to government bodies, higher education and state schools.

"At Trianz, we are focused on digital transformation and innovation, and have expanded our cloud capabilities to help clients leverage AWS Cloud," said Sri Manchala, President and CEO, Trianz. "We are rapidly creating a distinction based on our expertise and our client success count, and are confident of becoming the partner of choice for organizations looking at maximizing returns from their cloud investments."

"An event like AWS Summit provides the much-needed platform to validate cloud adoption and the digital transformation journeys of our existing and prospective clients. This is also where valuable feedback is received and leveraged to develop best practices to better serve clients," Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships, Trianz, said in a statement.

Trianz will be at Booth # 802, and requests delegates to meet its team of experts at the conference.

Trianz enables digital transformations througheffective strategiesandexcellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveragingcloud, analytics,digitalandsecurityparadigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, our values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.

