First PUI 4G LTE tracker now available for automotive applications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Positioning Universal (PUI), IoT device maker and platform company, announced a partnership to bring new IoT and GPS tracking devices to market, the first of which is an automotive tracker, now available for customers using US LTE networks. The PUI FJ1000 Series Automotive LTE Tracker features LTE connectivity and GPS, and is based on Sequans' Calliope LTE Cat 1 chipset.

"Tracker devices are the quintessential IoT application and automotive trackers are in especially high demand," said Mark Wells, CEO of Positioning Universal. "We are very pleased to introduce our new FJ1000 series LTE tracker to the market and to collaborate with Sequans, the leader in LTE for IoT chips, to make it happen."

PUI's FJ1000 Series LTE Automotive Tracker is a power-efficient LTE and GPS wireless modem that transmits important GPS data, such as status information, ignition events, and trip activity via the always on and everywhere available LTE nationwide network. Trip locations are provided for up to 5-second locations for precise route lines, and status information is reported for heartbeats, boot events, GPS status, acceleration-based events, and more. The tracker operates on standard automotive 12V and 24V electrical systems and includes advanced power management and an optional backup battery system that enables the device to continue active tracking for up to 36 hours, even when disconnected from power.

"PUI's new automotive tracker combines essential features for vehicle telematics and fleet management customers to take full advantage of GPS and LTE-enabled tracking," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "We are very pleased to collaborate with PUI to bring this valuable new automotive tracker to market."

PUI is using Sequans VZ120Q and US130Q modules that support LTE bands 2, 4, 12, and 13 and are based on Sequans Calliope LTE Platform, an-IoT-optimized chipset solution designed specifically for LTE Cat 1 applications needing up to 10 Mbps of throughput, providing great application flexibility for PUI's automotive tracker. Calliope comprises baseband and RF, an integrated IoT applications processor running Sequans' carrier-proven LTE protocol stack, an IMS client, and a comprehensive software package for over-the-air device management and packet routing.

The new PUI FJ1000 Series LTE Tracker will be on display at Mobile World Congress Americas, September 12-14, in San Francisco, in the North Hall, in PUI's booth N.213 and in Sequans' booth N.501. PUI will also be demonstrating its open IoT platform, which allows customers to develop customized tracker solutions using PUI's platforms, tools and capabilities.

About Positioning Universal

Positioning Universal Inc. is a San Diego, California-based IoT hardware provider that is fully integrated to cloud-based end-to-end IoT and asset management capabilities with a growing global presence, providing solutions in USA, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and more. For more information, visit www.positioninguniversal.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices, and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

