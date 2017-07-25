Zenyatta Ventures Ltd: Zenyatta Announces the Formation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, ZEN-tech Materials Ltd., to Develop & Commercialize Graphene Related Opportunities

Zenyatta Announces the Formation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, ZEN-tech Materials Ltd., to Develop & Commercialize Graphene Related Opportunities

Thunder Bay, ON - 25 July 2017 - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. ("Zenyatta" or "Company") (TSXV: ZEN) (OTCQX: ZENYF) is pleased to announce the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary called ZEN-tech Materials Limited ("ZEN-tech") with a registration in England and Wales. ZEN-tech will focus on the development and commercialization activities of graphene applications and the allocation of any associated intellectual property ('IP') and worldwide licensing. The formation of ZEN-tech is a strategic move that will provide a vehicle to capture value and advance graphene application development separate from the mineral development Company. Zenyatta will continue to focus on advancing the Albany graphite deposit towards production and will supply highly crystalline, purified graphite to ZEN-tech, academics and end users.

"It has become apparent in the last 12 months that Zenyatta has created additional value from our global collaboration and development related to various graphene initiatives. It makes strategic sense to create a subsidiary to hold the various opportunities and handle these initiatives with our partners", stated Aubrey Eveleigh, President & CEO of Zenyatta. "ZEN-tech has the advantage of developing proprietary graphene-based technology with a consistent supply of high-quality raw material from Zenyatta's wholly owned Albany graphite deposit. We have demonstrated that Zenyatta's graphite converts (exfoliates) easily via sonication to graphene, including mono-layer to tri-layer, has excellent dispersion properties and is highly suitable for many graphene and graphene-oxide applications."

Graphene has shown to enhance the properties of many existing products since its discovery in 2004. The technology pipeline for ZEN-tech includes graphene applications for concrete composites, rubber composites, sensors, filtration, emulsions and silicon-graphene batteries. The formation of a subsidiary will help facilitate and focus the integration of Zenyatta graphene into the next generation of commercial technologies, providing various industries with advanced materials that have improved performance.

ZEN-tech, a private incorporated company, will have access to the high-purity graphite from Zenyatta Ventures for graphene and graphene related opportunities. There is a high level of interest, especially in Europe, from sophisticated technology or cleantech entities, particularly related to a need for access to a unique raw material graphite source that converts to high-quality graphene for various applications. The UK is a centre for graphene research, innovation and funding and consequently this attracts many global graphene industry specialists. By locating in UK, ZEN-tech will be able to tap into the extensive resources available there and will be on the leading edge of the developments in this new and fast growing materials sector. The subsidiary will operate independently of Zenyatta and will be assembling an expert management team once the structure is in place. Details on company structure and related developments will be announced in the near future.

Zenyatta is developing the Albany Graphite Deposit situated in northeastern Ontario, Canada. The deposit is a unique type of igneous-hosted, fluid-derived graphite mineralization contained in two large breccia pipes. The Company is seeking end users for their graphite and graphene and is working with several collaborative partners including the development of a graphene enhanced composites. Other potential markets for graphite include Lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and powder metallurgy. The application for graphitic material is constantly evolving due to its unique chemical, electrical and thermal properties. It maintains its stability and strength under temperatures in excess of 3,000°C and is very resistant to chemical corrosion. It is also one of the lightest of all reinforcing elements and has high natural lubricating abilities. The outlook for the global graphite market is very promising with demand growing rapidly from new applications. It is now considered one of the more strategic elements by many leading industrial nations, particularly for its growing importance in high technology manufacturing and in the emerging "green" industries such as electric vehicle components.

The Albany graphite deposit is situated 30 km north of the Trans-Canada Highway, power line and natural gas pipeline near the communities of Constance Lake First Nation and Hearst. A rail line is located 70 km away with an all-weather road approximately 10 km from the graphite deposit. The world trend is to develop products for technological applications that need extraordinary performance using ultra-high purity graphite powder at an affordable cost. Albany graphite can be upgraded with very good crystallinity without the use of aggressive acids (hydrofluoric) or high temperature thermal treatment therefore having an environmental advantage over other types of upgraded high-purity graphite material.

Mr. Aubrey Eveleigh, P.Geo., Zenyatta's President and CEO, is the "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed, prepared and supervised the preparation of the information contained in this news release.

For Further Information Please visit the Company's website at: http://www.zenyatta.ca (http://www.zenyatta.ca) or contact:

Mara Strazdins, HB.Sc., VP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Mobile: (416) 710-0646, Office (807) 346-1660 Email: mstrazdins@zenyatta.ca or info@zenyatta.ca

