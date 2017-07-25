

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $2.43 billion, or $1.60 per share. This was lower than $2.76 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $36.98 billion. This was down from $37.38 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.43 Bln. vs. $2.76 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.74 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.0% -Revenue (Q2): $36.98 Bln vs. $37.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX