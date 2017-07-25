LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- (Black Hat USA 2017, Booth 1465) -- Cloudwick, the developer of CDL, the World's First Neural Security System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity, and Logtrust, the Real-time Big Data-in-Motion as-a-Service firm for Fast Data, Big Data analytics, today announced an OEM partnership to deliver the world's first neural system of intelligence for cybersecurity. The companies are partnering on CDL (see press release "Cloudwick Launches CDL, world's first Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity at Black Hat USA 2017"- dated July 25, 2017) to enable security organizations to rapidly detect, respond to and resolve complex security threats using telemetry data (network packets, logs, alerts, netflow, etc.). The alliance will combine the strengths of both companies to address enterprise cyber security needs, especially against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks.

CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed security solutions, and provide a converged security analytic platform for enhancing and extending traditional security systems (IDS, IPS, SIEM, etc.) as well as powering User and Entity Behavior Analytics, machine learning, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence solutions.

"CDL is the system of intelligence for security at scale, enhancing, extending and expanding the capabilities and performance of legacy solutions and enabling newer machine learning, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence," said Mani Chhabra, CEO and founder of Cloudwick. "Logtrust provides real-time data in motion, giving the SOC insight into every stage of an attack. The integration enables enterprises to leverage automation, forensics, investigation and response."

"Through this unique partnership with Cloudwick, Logtrust enhances CDL with disruptive real-time threat hunting capabilities at scale and velocity," said Pedro Castillo, CEO Logtrust, Inc. "Now businesses can complement their SIEM with a single source of truth to pinpoint cyber security attacks and unusual behavior, visualize attack graphs, detect intruder paths and vulnerabilities, and access all data that is always hot."

CDL Demonstration at Black Hat USA 2017

Black Hat 2017 attendees can see CDL in action at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27 in booth 1465. Additionally, every half hour, Cloudwick and Logtrust executives, as well as other ecosystem partners, will be presenting on cybersecurity topics in the booth.

About Logtrust

Logtrust is a Real-Time Big Data-in-Motion platform offering Fast Data, Big Data analytics through a solution that enables real-time analytics for security, IT operations, fraud, compliance, IoT, and other aspects of business. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2016, Logtrust is intuitive, interactive, and collaborative, with no coding required, guided widgets, and out-of-the-box advanced interactive contextual dashboards. The platform provides a completely real-time experience, with new events always available for query and visualization, and pre-built queries always updated with the most recent events. The highly customizable solution works non-intrusively with your system, with agentless collectors and forwarders, platform remote APIs to check health, and all capabilities callable via REST APIs. Service is always on with cross-cloud region disaster recovery, and data is always hot and unmodified (to meet data reliability and integrity compliance requirements). Logtrust is located at the epicenter of Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, CA, and further serves its global clients through offices in New York and Madrid. Visit www.logtrust.com for more information.

About Cloudwick

Cloudwick developed CDL, the world's first Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity with leading analytics, data center, cloud and security vendors, including Intel, Logtrust, ProtectWise, Bricata, SolarFlare, H2O, AWS and others. CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed solutions, and enable enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks. For more information, visit www.cyberdatalake.com.

CDL is a trademark of Cloudwick. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

