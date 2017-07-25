TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - United Consortium Ltd. (OTC PINK: UCSO), an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value through its subsidiary Companies by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Technology, Internet, New Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space, today announcing that it has received notice that the Company is now DTC eligible by The Depository Trust Company for its shares of common stock.

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The Company manages the electronic clearing and settlement of the stock of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the Depository Trust Company are considered "DTC eligible." The electronic method of clearing securities helps expedite the receipt of stock and cash, thus accelerating the settlement process for stock investors.

UCL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Gallagher commented, "This is the first step towards turning the UCL and First Canna brands into a viable publicly traded emerging growth Company. Being DTC Eligible is an absolute necessity in achieving that goal, as will be the upgrading of our reporting status with OTC Markets. We have begun actively preparing the financial statements and related documents that will need to be filed with OTC Markets in order for the upgrade of our trading status to be completed."

"The Company will host an investor conference call after the market closes on August 15 th . On that call we'll discuss the upgrade, reporting process and timeline in more detail, as well as our forward looking operational goals and targets for both the LawyersNetwork.com, Inc. and First Canna Corp."

UCL will be hosting its first ever investor conference call at 4:15 PM EST on August 15 th , 2017.The company will provide additional access information and other details a few days prior to the call.

About United Consortium Ltd. (UCL)

UCL is an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value through building its subsidiary Companies; LawyersNetwork.com, Inc. and First Canna Corp. and by identifying and monetizing opportunities in the lawyer marketing and technology space and the emerging legal medical cannabis space. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The most current information about the Company can be found on OTCMarkets.com or by visiting the Company's website at www.UCLVentures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or United Consortium Ltd. (UCL's) future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in United Consortium Ltd's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets or statement on the Companies websites. United Consortium Ltd. And all of its subsidiary companies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

