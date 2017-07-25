

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Television cameras will be allowed in the White House briefing room again. This was announced by the new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Monday.



It was followed by a tweet saying 'It will never get old. I am humbled and blessed to be here,' and a photo of Scaramucci posing with Trump.



The former hedge fund founder and enthusiastic Trump defender replaced Sean Spicer at the key White House post Friday.



Spicer assigned his deputy Sarah Huckabee Sanders to conduct daily White House briefings, which went off-camera after June 29.



But on Sunday Scaramuci 'We're televising the briefings. We went to audio as an experiment and now we're back on audio and video.'



Spicer was not as friendly towards the media as his predecessors, while his successor pledged to begin 'an era of a new good feeling.'



Spice, who was rumored to be on his way out after months of humiliations and increasing invisibility, announced his resignation on Friday following Trump's appointment of Scaramucci.



A known confidante of the President, Scaramucci recently tried to defend his frequently false statements by telling MSNBC, 'Take Donald Trump seriously but not literally - or better yet, take him symbolically.'



Scaramucci started his career at Goldman Sachs, and later in 2005, he started SkyBridge Capital, a hedge fund that works with wealthy Americans. At no point has he filled any positions in communications-related jobs.



This is at least the fourth job Scaramucci was offered by the Trump administration.



