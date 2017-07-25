

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) raised its fiscal 2017 earnings and revenue outlook, citing increased demand across many end markets and disciplined cost control.



For fiscal 2017, Caterpillar now expects profit per share of about $3.50 at the midpoint of the sales and revenues outlook range, or adjusted profit of about $5.00 per share.



The previous full-year outlook for earnings was about $2.10 per share at the midpoint of the sales and revenues outlook, or adjusted profit per share of about $3.75.



The company now forecasts full-year sales and revenues in a range of $42 billion to $44 billion, with a midpoint of $43 billion. This compares to the company's previous outlook of $38 billion to $41 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.32 per share for the year on sales of $40.54 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, Cat Financial reported a 12 percent increase in profit for the second quarter to $114 million from $102 million in the year-ago period.



Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $676 million from $659 million a year ago.



The increase in revenues was due to a $14 million favorable impact from lending activity with Caterpillar, a $13 million favorable impact from higher average financing rates and an $8 million favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX