LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 --(Black Hat USA 2017, Booth 1465) - Cloudwick, the developer of CDL, the World's First Neural Security System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity, today introduced the CDL Technology Partner Program (TPP), designed to provide security vendors with certification, development marketing, support and sales opportunities that can accelerate business growth.CDL acts as the neural system of cybersecurity intelligence, capturing, storing and analyzing high throughput network telemetry data (network packets, logs, alerts and netflow) and democratizing this data for any cybersecurity vendor or data scientist.

"One of the challenges to AA, AI or ML is capturing, storing, computing and analyzing data at scale," said Thaddeus Blake, VP of Alliances, Cloudwick. "CDL has democratized data analytics at scale by changing the model for cybersecurity, giving data ownership and control back to the enterprise and making it securely accessible for both traditional and modern analytic vendors."

As more and more organizations are seeking out advanced security technologies to combat increasingly complex threats, CDL plays a tremendous role in helping them achieve that goal, including the seamless integration of advanced automation, detection, orchestration and analytics tools.

Participating partners work closely with the Cloudwick CDL team to establish sales, marketing, and delivery, and additional resources include CDL training and certification. Additionally, managed and consulting services are available to partners to help customers maximize their investments. Launching TPP partners include Bricata, Corelight, Graphistry, H2O, Ixia, Logtrust, Protectwise and Solarflare.

About CDL

CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed security solutions, and provide a converged security analytic platform for enhancing and extending SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS and other traditional systems as well as powering User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Machine Learning (ML), Advanced Analytics (AA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. CDL enables enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats: ransomware, DDos, botnets, Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), insider breaches, and nation state attacks.

Supporting quotes:

Bricata

"To stop today's attackers, which are increasingly sophisticated, well-funded, well-organized and use highly-targeted techniques, organizations must anticipate threats through better identification of patterns and anomalies indicative of hidden threats," said John Trauth, CEO of Bricata. "CDL's open integration with other security technologies, especially data sources, is a refreshing approach that's long overdue and well positioned to meet enterprise security needs today and tomorrow. CDL and Bricata offer a symbiotic solution, where CDL serves as a powerful platform providing the simplified exchange of vital security data, and Bricata provides important context for analysis and alert enrichment, which enables enterprises to discern real threats from the noise."

Corelight

"CDL has unlocked the power of data at scale. Adding data from BroLogs to the CDL will enable data scientists and incident responders to understand attacks and get to the root cause much more quickly," said Alan Saldich, acting CMO at Corelight. "The CDL Technology Partner Program allows us to participate in a powerful solution and for enterprises to design next-generation cybersecurity solutions."

Graphistry

"Security is now a data problem. Incident response and hunt teams are complaining to us about being left short-sighted by crufty data infrastructure. When we work with them to scale via GPU-accelerated visibility and visual playbook automation, CDL's approach has emerged as one of the only data layers that can match our performance," reports Leo Meyerovich, co-founder of Graphistry, Inc. "By leveraging the best practices of Google-era big data platforms, security teams can start multiplying the value of their data, tools, and analysts."

Logtrust

"CDL is the first solution to fulfill the potential of democratized security analytics at scale, ending the limitations of traditional siloed solutions, and enabling enterprises to detect and mitigate today's top digital business threats," said Mark Wilkinson, VP of Strategy for Logtrust. "Logtrust's role in the CDL ecosystem is real-time ingestion and visualization of heterogeneous log and flow data at previously unattainable volume and scale. As enterprise needs exceed traditional SIEM and security platform capacity, Logtrust provides the solution for ingesting and visualizing hundreds of millions of logs and flows per second, far beyond current platform capabilities. CISO's, SOC analysts, and data scientists can leverage this capability to solve complex security problems that were previously unattainable."

Protectwise

"CDL has unlocked the power of data at scale, creating new opportunities for ProtectWise and other security and analytics vendors who protect digital business," said Ramon Peypoch, Chief Product Officer, ProtectWise. "The CDL Technology Partner Program allows us to collaborate on solving real security challenges for leading organizations globally."

CDL Demonstration at Black Hat USA 2017

Black Hat 2017 attendees can learn more about CDL at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 26 and and Thursday, July 27 in booth 1465. Additionally, every half hour, CDL TPP executives will be presenting on cybersecurity topics.

About Cloudwick

Cloudwick developed CDL, the world's first Neural System of Intelligence for Cybersecurity with leading analytics, data center, cloud and security vendors, including Intel, Logtrust, ProtectWise, Bricata, SolarFlare, H2O, AWS and others. CDL is designed to democratize security analytics at scale, unlock the potential of today's siloed solutions, and enable enterprises to win the war against today's top digital business threats including malware, ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), insider threats, denial of service, botnets and nation state attacks. For more information, visit www.cyberdatalake.com.

CDL is a trademark of Cloudwick. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

