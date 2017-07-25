

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.40 billion, or $1.70 per share. This was higher than $1.09 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $6.05 billion. This was down from $6.27 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.70 vs. $1.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.0% -Revenue (Q2): $6.05 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX