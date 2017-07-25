Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Markets 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): A Prelude
Adoption of Social Care/Telecare across Countries
Current and Future Analysis
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Personal Emergency Response Systems
An Emerging Alternative to Residential Care
Preventive Ca e Ultimate Objective of Telecare Services
Sense of Safety
A Key Benefit of PERS
PERS & Integrated Wireless Technology
Devices with Two or More Technologies
Combining Wireless Technology and the Web
PERS Go Mobile
PERS to mPERS
Ease of Transition for Security Dealers or Lack Thereof
Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
Technology Advancements: Efforts towards Enhanced User Experience
mPERS
Expanding the Target Market for PERS
Integrated Apps versus Hardware mPERS Devices
Inherent Issues with mPERS Impacting their Demand
Technological Advancements
Addressing certain Issues with mPERS
Seniors Begin to Embrace Advanced Technology, to Benefit PERS Market
Speech-Triggered Alarms: Simplifying Usage
PERS to Evolve Further
PERS Call Centers Upgrade Offerings
Aging Population: The Fastest Growing Demographic
Demographic Stats
Unfurling the Market Potential
Favorable Government Policies Drive Demand for Medical Alert Systems
Reimbursement Scenario Calls for Attention
Challenges Ahead
Lack of Awareness
Lack of Infrastructure Facilities
Lack of Standards and Interoperability
A Peek into Current Quality Standards of Social Alarms
List of Major Telehealth Standards Worldwide
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Telecare: An Introduction
Types of Telecare Devices
First Generation Telecare Devices
Second Generation Telecare Devices
Third Generation Telecare Devices
Evolution of Smartness in Telecare
What is PERS?
Types of PERS Systems
Emergency Alarms
Functions
Identification
Problems
PERS and Other Assistive Technology
Active and Passive PERS
Mobile Monitoring Devices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rmr3d/personal
