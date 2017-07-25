

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) updated its financial outlook for fiscal 2017.



The company now forecasts full-year 2017 earnings per share to be at the low end of its target range of $6.20 to $6.35.



Net sales and organic sales for the year are now expected to be similar, or up slightly, year-on-year, compared to the prior outlook for an increase of 1 to 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.27 per share for the year on sales of $18.42 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX