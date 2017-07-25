

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $248 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $155 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.67 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $248 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.6% -Revenue (Q2): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX