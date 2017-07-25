Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that it will issue a press release to report its results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 before the market opens on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Eros International's Chief Executive Officer, Jyoti Deshpande and Chief Financial Officer, Prem Parameswaran will host a live audio discussion about the Company's financial results and business outlook at 8:30 am ET. The discussion will be moderated by John Janedis, analyst at Jefferies, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted in advance as possible for inclusion to jjanedis@jefferies.com.

To access the call please dial 646 254 3387 or 855 217 7942 from the United States, or +44(0)20 3427 1931 or +44(0)800 279 4842 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 9776352. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

A replay of the call can be accessed through August 3, 2017 by dialing 719 457 0820 or 888 203 1112 from the U.S., or +44(0)207 984 7568 or +44(0)808 101 1153 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 9776352. The call will be available as a live webcast, which can be accessed at Eros' Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast recording will be available until July 28, 2018.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

