

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $192 million, or $0.65 per share. This was higher than $70 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $2.41 billion. This was down from $2.65 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $192 Mln. vs. $70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 174.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 182.6% -Revenue (Q4): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.1%



