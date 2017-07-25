

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Seagate Technology plc (STX) said its board of directors has unanimously voted to appoint Dave Mosley, Seagate's President and Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2017. Mosley was also appointed to Seagate's board of directors, effective July 25, 2017.



Steve Luczo, who currently serves as CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman on October 1, 2017 in order to focus on longer-term shareholder value creation.



Mosley joined Seagate in 1995 and in his current role is responsible for Seagate's Global Operations, Sales and Marketing, Research and Development, Supply Chain / Procurement as well as Logistics and IT.



Seagate's board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on October 4, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX