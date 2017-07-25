Global Automotive Passive Safety System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Rapid Advances in Automotive Safety System

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive passive safety system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2017-2021.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is integration of crash sound sensor in airbags. In the event of an accident, the airbag system must decide in a fraction of a second whether inflation is required or not. This calculative time for the decision is very small. To enhance this process, a crash sound sensor is integrated into the airbag system. This sensor is used to determine the severity of the accident based on the sound that is produced due to the collision of the vehicle parts. This sensor categorizes the crash situation depending on the sound produced by the deformation and helps in saving time.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rapid advances in automotive safety system. Automotive safety systems are categorized into active and passive safety systems. The active safety system prevents vehicular collisions by raising alerts, while the passive safety system is used during a collision or after the impact to minimize the level of damage. The market growth for passive safety systems will be in line with the vehicle production rate because this feature has been incorporated by OEMs as standard fitment in all vehicles.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is replacement costs involved in airbag recalls. In the value chain of the automotive industry, the liability of warranty was mostly absorbed by OEMs. However, this has changed in the past few years as OEMs have passed this liability to tier-1 suppliers, who further passed it on to component manufacturers. This maintains the profitability by means of cost optimization.
Key vendors
- Continental
- Delphi
- Autoliv
- Takata Corporation
- ZF-TRW
Other prominent vendors
- Magna International
- Robert Bosch
- DENSO
- WABCO
