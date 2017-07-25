Potential Blockbuster Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease Stands Out Among Medical Cannabis Companies

NEW YORK, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Changes in public opinion regarding cannabis have greatly fueled the fire blazing under the red-hot state-legalized marijuana market. A recent Gallup poll shows that 60 percent of Americans now support the legalization of marijuana[1], while another report shows that marijuana sales jumped an incredible 30 percent in North America in 2016 to reach $6.7 billion[2]. While many investors are looking to find profitable plays in this burgeoning market, continuing federal restrictions make medical marijuana one of the safest investment routes. Standout companies that present prime opportunities in this space include India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) (IGC Profile), Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Cannabis Science Inc. (OTC: CBIS) and Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: VBIO).

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC) is currently readying four cannabinoid products for medical trials, including a potential blockbuster treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Although there are about a dozen publicly-traded cannabis pharmaceutical stocks currently on the market, IGC is the only one to have patent filings for a potential cannabis-based Alzheimer's breakthrough. Compared to its peers, IGC's market cap of just over $10.8 million begs the question of whether the value of this innovator is under pegged. A look at the broader market and the company's developments provide further insight.

Alzheimer's, the most common cause of dementia among older adults is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that progressively destroys memory and cognitive skills. Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and will cost the nation an estimated $259 billion in 2017, according to information from the Alzheimer's Association[3]. The breakthrough potential of IGC's IGC-AD1 (Hyalolex), which targets the reduction of beta-amyloid buildup in Alzheimer's patients and lessen some of Alzheimer's worst symptoms, could be astronomical.

The accumulation of amyloid plaque on neurons in the brain is believed to be the major cause of Alzheimer's disease. IGC recently acquired exclusive rights (http://nnw.fm/3QaWV) to its novel tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based treatment for Alzheimer's from the University of South Florida, where research using an animal model showed the reversal of amyloid plaque buildup. The lead investigator at the university used cannabis extract on transgenic mice and discovered that the cannabis extract actually reversed beta-amyloid accumulation. What this indicates is a potential means of restoring memory function in Alzheimer's patients, a game-changing development indeed. IGC expects to begin human trials this year.

Under the definitive license agreement with the University of South Florida, IGC is the exclusive licensee of the patent filing 'THC as a Potential Therapeutic Agent for Alzheimer's Disease,' which claims the discovery of a new pathway in which low doses of THC bind to beta-amyloid plaques and prevent them from aggregating on neurons, the very process that is linked to causing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. This new pathway offers exciting potential in the treatment of Alzheimer's, and, if the patent is granted and proven, IGC will own the rights to it. Acquisition of the patent additionally helps IGC protect its proprietary formulation of IGC-AD1. The lead investigator at the University of South Florida now helping IGC was featured on CNN by Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the 'Weed 3, The Marijuana Revolution,' available for viewing at http://www.igcinc.us.

In addition to IGC-AD1, the company's other cannabis-based products currently moving toward trials include Natrinol for the treatment of cachexia in AIDS and cancer patients; Serosapse, which addresses various Parkinson's disease endpoints; and Caesafin, which employs combination therapy to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats. Other companies we have seen with this kind of cannabis based runaway potential, have market capitalizations between $25 million to $500 million as compared to IGC's $10 million market cap.

When it comes to market value, the heavyweight of this group is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), which has a market cap of $506.1 million. Focused on the development and commercialization of new chemical entities that are designed to alleviate pain and pruritus through the selective targeting of peripheral kappa opioid receptors, the company is developing a novel, proprietary class of product candidates that target the peripheral nervous system and have shown initial efficacy in patients with moderate to severe pain without creating many of the unwanted side effects that are typically associated with current pain therapeutics. The company's CR701 candidate is a cannabinoid receptor agonist designed to reduce pain.

Perhaps most similar to IGC in terms of product candidates and an early-stage pipeline is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in developing innovative transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatment for patients who have high unmet medical needs. As of July 18, Zynerba's market cap stood at $251.7 million - a far cry above IGC's market valuation. Zynerba's development pipeline includes two lead product candidates that are being evaluated in five therapeutic indications. ZYN002 is the first and only synthetic CBD and has been formulated as a patent-protected permeation enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the body's circulatory system. It is currently in phase 2 clinical developments in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis of the knee and Fragile X syndrome. The company's ZYN001 is a pro-drug of THC that facilitates transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system by means of a patch. A phase 1 clinical program for ZYN001 commenced in the first half of 2017.

Another small-cap player - with a market cap of $120.2 million - is Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a company focused on developing cannabinoid-based medicines to provide innovative treatment options for unmet medical needs, with an immediate focus on treating cancer. The company is working with leading experts to develop, produce and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches to treat a variety of critical ailments, from cancer and infections to age-related illnesses and neurobehavioral disorders. The company's current development programs include CS-TATI-1, which will be targeted at both newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains and those that are intolerant to current therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 for skin cancer; and CS-NEURO-1 for various neurobehavioral disorders, including ADHD and anxiety.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO), another medical marijuana company, is focused on applying the power of cannabinoids to treat serious neurological and inflammatory disorders and currently has a market cap of $40.2 million. VBIO is developing proprietary cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals that are FDA- and DEA-compliant. The company believes oral cannabinoid pharmaceuticals can help the full therapeutic potential of cannabinoid medicines to be realized. Oral prodrugs allow for a regulatory strategy that has a lower risk and is similar to specialty pharmaceutical development. VBIO is leveraging existing clinical studies that demonstrate the efficacy of cannabinoids in treating inflammatory bowel disease, Nijmegen breakage syndrome (NBS), multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain and other disease indications. The company has developed a new class of cannabinoid prodrugs called cannabosides that can be targeted and limited to the body's gastrointestinal tract to prevent drug psychoactivity and unanticipated side effects.

The spectrum of market value for these cannabis-based pharmaceutical players' swings across the board, and India Globalization Capital has several aspects that may warrant a higher valuation. While each of the above-named companies present an opportunity to invest in the rapidly advancing medical cannabis space, investors looking for an entry point through an undervalued company may want to take a closer look at India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC).

Editorial Sources:

(1) Gallup http://nnw.fm/CPS7h

(2) Arcview http://nnw.fm/zE44Q

(3) Alzheimer's Association http://nnw.fm/LpC8P

For more information on India Globalization Capital, please visit: India Globalization Capital (IGC) or http://www.igcinc.us

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Office: 212-418-1217

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

Tel No.: (954)345-0611

