

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) reported Tuesday a decline in its second-quarter profit on charges and weak vehicle sales. North America and International Operations reported lower volume, partly offset by growth in South America. The company further said it is on track to meet financial commitments for 2017.



GM also said it will continue to target operational improvements by market and product segment to increase its competitiveness and drive stronger business performance. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GM shares were loosing 1.81 percent to $35.20.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders plunged to $1.66 billion from last year's $2.87 billion. Earnings per share were $1.09, down from $1.81 a year ago.



The latest quarter results included a loss of $770 million from discontinued operations, compared to prior year's profit of $106 million.



On a continuing operations basis, income was $2.43 billion, down 11.3 percent from $2.76 billion a year ago. Earnings per share of $1.60 declined 8 percent from last year.



The latest results included a net loss from special items of $0.7 billion before tax, or $0.29 per share. This included $0.5 billion related to GM International Operations restructuring, $0.1 billion due to Venezuela deconsolidation and approximately $0.1 billion for legal matters related to the ignition switch recall.



Adjusted earnings were $2.88 billion or $1.89 per share, compared to $2.83 billion or $1.79 per share in the prior year.



On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was $3.68 billion, down from $3.85 billion last year. EBIT-adjusted margin was 10 percent.



For the second quarter, net revenue was $36.98 billion, down 1.1 percent from last year's $37.38 billion. Analysts expected revenues of $40.15 billion.



Automotive net sales and revenues declined to $34 billion from $35.25 billion last year. GM Financial revenues, however, grew to $2.99 billion from prior year's $2.14 billion.



Total vehicle sales in the quarter declined to 1.21 million units from last year's 1.31 million units.



In the second quarter, GM delivered 725,000 total vehicles in the United States, driven by a 24-percent increase in retail crossover sales. The company said the second-quarter crossover results are the best in GM history.



In China, GM deliveries were 852,000 vehicles, up 1.6 percent. Strong sales of Cadillac and Baojun vehicles led the way, up 62 percent and 66 percent, respectively.



South America delivered 160,000 vehicles in the quarter, up 18 percent, compared to industry growth of 13 percent.



Chuck Stevens, Executive Vice President and CFO, said, 'Strong results in North America and China, solid improvement in South America and continued growth of GM Financial drove another strong quarter. With an aggressive launch cadence still ahead this year, we are on track to meet our fnancial commitments for 2017.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX