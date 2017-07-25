Global Preclinical Imaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Development of New High Resolution In Vivo Imaging Techniques

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Preclinical Imaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Preclinical Imaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 28.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $169.81 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are use of multi-modalities imaging systems, development of new high resolution in vivo imaging techniques, developing multimodal contrast agents is another important trend and developing biodegradable contrast agents is one of the future development directions.

Based on reagent, the market is categorized into preclinical ct contrast agents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical mri contrast agents preclinical and optical imaging reagents. Preclinical CT Contrast Agents is further divided into Barium-Based Preclinical CT Contrast Agents,Gastrografin-Based Preclinical CT Contrast Agents,Gold Nanoparticles and Iodine-Based Preclinical CT Contrast Agents.

Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Reagents are further categorized into Preclinical Spect Probes and Preclinical PET Tracers. Preclinical MRI Contrast Agents are further sub segmented into gadolinium-based preclinical contrast agents, iron-based preclinical contrast agents and manganese-based preclinical contrast agents. Preclinical Optical Imaging Reagents are further fragmented into Fluorescent Imaging Reagents and Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents.



Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies

Aspect Imaging

Bioscan (Subsidiary of Trifoil Imaging)

Bruker Corporation

Capintec

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Medical

LI-COR Biosciences

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

MILabs B.V.

Miltenyi Biotec GMBH

Naviscan

PerkinElmer

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Preclinical Imaging Market, By Reagent



5 Preclinical Imaging Market, By Imaging Modality



6 Preclinical Imaging Market, By Application

7 Preclinical Imaging Market, By End User



8 Preclinical Imaging Market, By Geography



