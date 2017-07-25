Consumer Demand and Wave of Innovation in CBD Cannabis Market Exploding

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Multiple companies within the cannabis space are reporting record high revenues as the industry continues to rapidly evolve and CBD-based products are in hot demand with consumers.The Dept. of Justice's view of cannabis and legal marijuana operations appears to have had little effect on expanding growth in the market. New niches, products and areas of specialization continue to pop up for use in beverages, foods, recreational and medicinal uses for companies such as: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN), Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: AMFE), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC) and Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA)

PotNetwork Holding, Inc.(OTC: POTN) News: Potnetwork Holding's wholly-owned subsidiary 'Diamond CBD Takes in Over $300,000 in Sales at CHAMPS Summer Show' at the Las Vegas Convention Center - POTN announced today that wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, was recently showcased at the CHAMPS Trade Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center last week, generated record-breaking results with orders reaching $300,000 over the 3-days featured at the event.

The Champs Events have been regularly advantageous for Diamond CBD. The first two shows of the year, where the Company's premium CBD hemp oils, edibles, and other specialty products were featured, yielding the Company valuable publicity and record sales. The Summer Vegas Trade Shows are historically the second largest and second most attended CHAMPS shows of the year. Read this and more news for POTN at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/potn.html

With the extent of publicity that Diamond CBD has been getting on a public level, along with the rate of consumer satisfaction and popularity, notable and distinguished sources have begun to take note, with PotNetwork being reviewed unsolicited, alongside other industry leaders by the likes of Forbes magazine online. The trend of record breaking quarters continues with strong momentum. Diamond CBD has reported that the past six months of trade show, expo and convention attendance, demonstrating Management's determined commitment to achieve strong results, had yielded product demand requiring significant expansion of its manufacturing operations, which the Company is managing successfully. The Company plans to keep shareholders updated as events unfold with its new product lines, and other projects currently underway.

In other industry market performances and developments of note:

Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) closed up over 4% on Monday with over 11.4 million shares traded by the market close. Marijuana Company of America, Inc., a cannabis and hemp company, announced last week that it has contributed the first installment of capital to Bougainville Ventures, Inc. ("BV") in partial satisfaction of the joint venture agreement entered into earlier this year in Washington State. MCOA received $375,000 in its first round of financing. This investment will contribute to funding the development of a state-of-the-art 30,000 sq. ft. greenhouse grow facility in Oroville, Washington. Once completed, the greenhouse facility will accommodate a cannabis production and processing tenant with a Tier 3, I-502 license with significant experience growing cannabis. The total principal amount of the convertible note that MCOA executed with its financing partner is $752,500, with a 16 month term and 10% annual interest rate. Additional rounds of financing will be received as part of this note, which MCOA intends to invest in BV in satisfaction of the terms of its JV agreement.

Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: AMFE) started out the week closing up over 6% on Monday with more than 3.9 million shares traded by the market close. The company also announced last week that its sales team has received a purchase order commitment to outfit a portion of an up and coming Canadian cannabis cultivator with 5 EcoPrO3 GRO3 Antimicrobial Systems as well as 100 Roto-Gro Hydroponic Systems. The EcoPrO3 GRO3 and Roto-Gro systems will be integrated into a designated area of this new facility, intended for producing organic cannabis products. The new facility is in development and is located in Ontario, Canada. The proposed setup for the Roto-Gro + EcoPrO3 GRO3 technology will have each EcoPrO3 GRO3 system servicing 20 Roto-Gro hydroponic systems. There will be a total of 5 'sets' of 20 Roto-Gro hydroponic units with a dedicated EcoPrO3 GRO3 system servicing each group.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) closed down yesterday trading over 12.1 million shares by the market close. The Company recently announced it is ramping up its marketing campaign for its subsidiary, Edible Garden®, a provider of fresh, locally grown herbs and leafy greens nationwide. As part of the Company's new marketing campaign, Edible Garden has secured a feature slot for its nutritionally-enhanced SUPERLEAF' salad on the television show 'Plant Based by Nafsika', on A&E's FYI Channel at 7:30 am ET on July 26, 2017. In addition to being featured in the episode, Edible Garden will also air commercials during the program's advertisement breaks. The exposure to Plant Based by Nafsika's audience is expected to increase brand recognition among Edible Garden's core target customer base in the healthy living sector. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/terra-tech-corp-subsidiary-edible-123000230.html.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) also closed down on Monday trading over 9.7 million shares by the market close. MJNA recently announced that it and its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil garnered extensive media coverage across Brazil about the Company's growth and the booming cannabis market across U.S. and Latin America. A July 16, 2017 article from Rio de Janeiro-based Brazilian newspaper O Globo 'Negócios que dão a maior onda', or 'In the cannabis market, these businesses will get you high', which was picked up by several other major news outlets across the Country, discussed the explosive growth projected for the cannabis market in the U.S. and Latin America and recent advances in legislation. The article also featured a global AFP photo of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s products taken at the 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo in New York City in June 2017.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated seven thousand five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by PotNetwork Holding Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-561-325-8757

