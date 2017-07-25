VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(LMA: TV)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) is pleased to announce the remaining results from its drill program on the Heath Steele project, located adjacent to the Company's Stratmat deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The drill program tested the E-zone at Heath Steele, an advanced-stage, near-surface target with a historic, non-National Instrument 43-101-compliant resource.

Heath Steele

As part of the recently announced definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore PLC (see March 13, 2017 news release TV-NR-17-06), Trevali has undertaken exploration on the Heath Steele claim group (Figure 1). Mining operations at Heath Steele were carried out by a variety of companies (including Noranda) discontinuously between 1957 and 1999. Over Heath Steele's long mine life, zinc, lead, copper, silver and gold were extracted from several zones on the property (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Multiple exploration campaigns over the Heath Steele property identified and tested several targets. One of the more advanced targets from this work is the E-Zone.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Million Zn Pb Cu Ag Mined Zone Tonnes (%) (%) (%) (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boundary Zone and N-5 1.137 8.11 2.98 0.35 44.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Heath Steele ACD Zone 2.472 7.38 1.73 0.73 76.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Heath Steele B Zone 20.723 4.79 1.75 0.98 65.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Combined Total: 24.332 5.21 1.81 0.93 65.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1: Historic mine production from various zones on the Heath Steele property, from Goodfellow, 2007

2017 Drill Program

During the first half of 2017 Trevali completed a 7-hole, 1,200-metre diamond drill program to validate historic data and to collect material for metallurgical test work at the E-Zone (Figures 2 and 3). The first drill hole, HS17-001, successfully intersected 56.2-metres of massive sulphide mineralization grading 3.84% Zn, 1.51% Pb, 2.15% Cu, 64.3 g/t Ag and 1.01 g/t Au, within which significantly higher-grade intervals occur including 23.25 metres grading 5.8% Zn, 2.4% Pb, 3.2% Cu, 92.0 g/t Ag and 1.7 g/t Au (see May 5, 2017 news release NR-17-09 for details).

Results from the additional drilling continue to validate the historic data intersecting broad intervals of polymetallic massive sulphide mineralization within which higher-grade intervals occur. Highlights of the results are summarized in Table 2.

To view Figure 1: Location map of the Heath Steele and Stratmat claim groups showing location of historic mine production, defined resources and known prospects, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1099725-F1.pdf

To view Figure 2: Map of the Heath Steele E-Zone showing historic drill hole locations (yellow) and recent drilling, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1099725-F2.pdf

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Core Length From - To Interval Zn Pb Cu Ag Au Hole ID (metres) (metres) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HS17-002 34.88 - 70.31 35.43 4.15 1.68 0.49 52.08 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 34.88 - 47.37 12.49 5.93 2.71 0.82 76.98 1.35 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 34.88 - 39.11 4.23 11.36 4.94 0.84 117.21 1.59 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 62.74 - 70.31 7.57 7.29 2.59 0.12 67.66 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 64.74 - 70.31 5.57 9.14 3.34 0.12 84.73 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HS17-003 38.85 - 78.04 39.19 4.57 1.73 2.33 81.73 1.07 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 38.85 - 42.37 3.52 8.89 3.87 0.94 78.65 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 42.99 - 50.00 7.01 2.19 0.74 5.73 114.56 1.26 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 47.00 - 57.00 10.00 4.85 1.27 2.24 95.97 0.86 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 67.00 - 78.04 11.04 7.40 3.22 0.66 108.73 0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HS17-004 No Significant Intercept ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HS17-005 208.20 - 228.42 20.22 5.73 2.65 1.54 102.47 1.10 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 211.00 - 226.86 15.86 7.01 3.28 1.09 120.78 1.06 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 215.86 - 221.86 6.00 10.48 5.42 0.64 159.02 1.06 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 254.43 - 276.77 22.34 7.86 2.63 0.32 82.46 0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 270.79 - 276.77 5.98 11.84 4.15 0.50 136.52 1.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HS17-006 28.00 - 40.20 12.20 0.65 0.18 1.47 18.52 0.18 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 44.30 - 75.00 30.70 7.56 2.34 0.29 72.00 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 60.10 - 70.10 10.00 15.32 4.50 0.07 90.45 0.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- HS17- 007(i) 65.07 - 67.12 2.05 18.28 5.56 2.29 182.34 0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 73.80 - 75.65 1.85 11.98 2.73 0.04 87.23 0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 83.65 - 93.00 9.35 4.83 2.08 0.28 60.86 0.35 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 116.20 - 133.30 17.10 5.15 2.35 1.48 127.33 1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------------- 229.92 - 233.58 3.66 6.54 3.30 0.90 165.54 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2: Length and Specific Gravity weighted composite intervals. True thickness is estimated to be approximately 75-90% of the reported interval. (i)Hole HS17-007 true thickness is estimated at 50-70%.

E-Zone

Sulphide mineralization at the E-Zone is exposed at surface and is tested and defined by more than 150 historic drill holes. The E-Zone appears to be comprised of two stacked sulphide lenses each approximately 150-metres long, with thicknesses ranging from 5-30 metres. The lenses merge towards the surface and have a vertical continuity of approximately 200 metres (Figures 3 & 4).

To view Figure 3: Various plan and 3-D section views of the Heath Steele drill hole data and the E-Zone, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1099725-F3.pdf

To view Figure 4: Cross section through the Heath Steele E-Zone, looking WNW, section width is 80 metres, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1099725-F4.pdf

Metallurgical testing will commence in the second half of 2017. A detailed review of the available historic data is currently underway. Results from this data review will prioritize exploration efforts with the goal of quickly adding potentially mineable resources to Trevali's growing operations in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick.

Option Agreement

The Company, as part of its definitive agreement to acquire Glencore PLC's Perkoa and Rosh Pinah African zinc assets, has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the former producing Heath Steele property and related exploration properties and assets in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO and Daniel Marinov, P.Geo, Trevali's VP Exploration, are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Marinov is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance programs. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Marinov is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories (Bureau Veritas) preparation facility in Timmins, ON for crushing and splitting then the pulp samples are shipped to Vancouver, B.C. for assay. Zinc, lead, copper gold and silver, assays were obtained by four acid Aqua-Regia dissolution followed by Inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) measurements. Values of zinc, lead and copper over 10% are assayed by volumetric method. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by the use of international and in-house standards. Blind certified reference material is inserted at regular intervals into the sample sequence by Trevali personnel in order to independently assess analytical accuracy. Bureau Veritas' quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025: 1999. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples are routinely forwarded to an ISO compliant third party laboratory for external quality control.

