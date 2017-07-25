Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Driven by Expansion of Existing Services by Network Operators

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising need to achieve competitive advantages and expansion of existing services by network operators. By mode of communication, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) market is segregated into fixed access system, cable access system, fixed wireless system and mobile access system. Based on Vertical, market is segmented into Enterprises and Consumer. Depending on application, market is divided into cable set-top box, desktops/laptops, landline phones, smartphone/tablets and other applications.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent SA

BroadSoft

Cirpack SAS

Cisco Systems

Ericsson Inc.

Genband Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Italtel S.p.A.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corp

Nokia Corporation

Oracle

Samsung

ZTE Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Mode of Communication

5 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Vertical



6 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Application



7 IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



