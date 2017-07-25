Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Humira, Stelara, Enbrel, Remicade, Taltz, Cosentyx, Cubicin, Canesten, Epiduo, Bepanthen, Elocon, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, GSK, Pfizer, LEO Pharma.
The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2016 is estimated at $25.65bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment generated $9.23bn.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you:
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new295-page reportyou will receive111 tablesand92 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 295-page report provides clear detailed insight into the dermatological drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope:
•Dermatological drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027.
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the mainsubmarkets:
• Psoriasis
• Skin Infections
• Acne
• Dermatitis
• Analysis of thePsoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:
• Humira
• Stelara
• Enbrel
• Remicade
• Taltz
• Otezla
• Cosentyx
• Analysis of theSkin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:
• Cubicin
• Zyvox
• Valtrex
• Canesten
• Lamisil
• Bactroban
• Analysis of theAcne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:
• Solodyn
• Epiduo
• Claravis
• Aczone
• Differin
• Abscorical/Epirus
• Ziana
• Doryx
• Analysis of theDermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:
• Bepanthen/Bepanthol
• Protopic
• Dermovate
• Elocon
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
• US
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• Brazil
• Russia
• India
• Rest of World
• This report provides discussion onpipeline productsin various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.
• Our study includesSWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysisof the dermatological drugs market.
• Twointerviews conducted byVisiongain with experts in the dermatological drugs market:
• Interview with Dr Michael Siegel, Vice President of Research Programs at National Psoriasis Foundation.
• Interview with Guillaume Clement, Executive Vice President, Region EUROPE+, LEO Pharma.
• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:
• Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)
• Johnson & Johnson
• AbbVie
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• Pfizer
• LEO Pharma
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the dermatological drugs market:
• Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions.
• Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities.
• Future paradigm-shifting pipeline products.
• Patent expirations.
• Launches of new drug categories.
• Biosimilars approvals, Biosimilars interchangeability, Biosimilars guidance.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the dermatological drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todayDermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027: Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Humira, Stelara, Enbrel, Remicade, Taltz, Cosentyx, Cubicin, Canesten, Epiduo, Bepanthen, Elocon, Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, GSK, Pfizer, LEO Pharma.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1929/Dermatological-Drugs-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report:
Abbott
AbbVie
Actavis
AET BioTech
Alkem Laboratories
Allergan
Almirall
Amgen
Anacor
Ascend Therapeutics
Astellas
Aurovindo
Barr Labs
Bayer
Betta Pharmaceuticals
Biocon/Mylan
Biofrontera
Biogen
Biovail Laboratories
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brazilian Society of Dermatology
Cadila Healthcare
Can-Fite BioPharma
Cassiopea SpA
Celgene
Celltrion
Cempra
Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipla
Cubist Pharmaceuticals
Cutanea Life Sciences
Dow Pharmaceuticals Science
Dr Reddy's
Durata Therapeutics
Eisai
Eli Lilly
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPhMRA)
Food and Drug Association (FDA)
Foamix
Fougera
Fujifilm
G&E Herbal Biotechnology
Galderma
GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Heritage
Impax
Incyte
Janssen Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
L'Oreal
LEO Pharma
Lupin
Maruho
Mayne Pharma
Medicis
Medison Pharma
Melinta Pharmaceuticals
Merck
Merz Pharmaceuticals
Mitsubishi Tanabe
MorphoSys
Mylan
NanoBio Corporation
National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF)
NeoStrata Compnay Inc
Nestle Skin Health
Novan
Novartis
Perriogo
Pfizer
PharmaPraxis
Photocure
Pierre Fabre
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
QLT Inc
Ranbaxy
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schering-Plough
Shanghai CP Buojian Pharmaceutical
Sidmak Labs
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd
Sun Pharma
Sunovion
Takeda
Tanabe
Tanja Todberg
Taro Pharmaceuticals
Teva
Thesan Pharmaceuticals Inc
Topica Pharmaceuticals
UCB
Valeant
Vical
Warner Chilcott
Watson Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Zydus
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com