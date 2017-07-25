Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2016 is estimated at $25.65bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment generated $9.23bn.

Report Scope:

•Dermatological drugs market forecastsfrom2017-2027.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the mainsubmarkets:

• Psoriasis

• Skin Infections

• Acne

• Dermatitis

• Analysis of thePsoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Humira

• Stelara

• Enbrel

• Remicade

• Taltz

• Otezla

• Cosentyx

• Analysis of theSkin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Cubicin

• Zyvox

• Valtrex

• Canesten

• Lamisil

• Bactroban

• Analysis of theAcne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Solodyn

• Epiduo

• Claravis

• Aczone

• Differin

• Abscorical/Epirus

• Ziana

• Doryx

• Analysis of theDermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Bepanthen/Bepanthol

• Protopic

• Dermovate

• Elocon

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

• US

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• Brazil

• Russia

• India

• Rest of World

• This report provides discussion onpipeline productsin various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

• Our study includesSWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysisof the dermatological drugs market.

• Twointerviews conducted byVisiongain with experts in the dermatological drugs market:

• Interview with Dr Michael Siegel, Vice President of Research Programs at National Psoriasis Foundation.

• Interview with Guillaume Clement, Executive Vice President, Region EUROPE+, LEO Pharma.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:

• Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)

• Johnson & Johnson

• AbbVie

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Pfizer

• LEO Pharma

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the dermatological drugs market:

• Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions.

• Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities.

• Future paradigm-shifting pipeline products.

• Patent expirations.

• Launches of new drug categories.

• Biosimilars approvals, Biosimilars interchangeability, Biosimilars guidance.

